The Count to 105: Florida Gators Roster Updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA's new hard cap of 105 players on a roster means that the Florida Gators are set to lose more than they gain through the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 9.
Per SEC rules, schools will follow the NCAA's roster limit of 105 players, but schools will be forced to stay at 85 scholarships. Meaning, the Gators will be allowed 20 walk-ons, but it will still have to see many on the current roster depart.
Gators Illustrated previously highlighted the NCAA's new rules and head coach Billy Napier's reaction to them.
As a result of the change, and the impending numbers game Florida will have to play as it trims its roster, Gators Illustrated is keeping track of the Gators' roster count as it turns the page from the 2024 season to the 2025 campaign.
By Gators Illustrated's most-recent count (Dec. 5, 2024), Florida has 123 total players left on the roster, 85 of which are either already on or will likely be on scholarship. These numbers include Wednesday's signees and those remaining on the roster who still have collegiate eligibility.
Names are listed in order by scholarship seniority, then by walk-on seniority. This list will be updated as departures and additions are announced at the end of those days.
Count Tracker
Offense (62 total, 43 on scholarship)
*Denotes walk-on.
Quarterback (7)
- Clay Millen
- DJ Lagway
- Tramell Jones (Signee)
- Aidan Warner*
- Paul Kessler*
- Aaron Williams*
- Lawrence Wright IV*
Running Back (9)
- Ja'Kobi Jackson
- Treyaun Webb
- Jadan Baugh
- KD Daniels
- Waltez Clark (Signee)
- Chad Gasper (Signee)
- Byron Louis (Signee)
- Kelvin Jimenez*
- Anthony Rubio*
Wide Receiver (16)
- Marcus Burke
- Kahleil Jackson
- Taylor Spierto
- Eugene Wilson III
- Aidan Mizell
- Tank Hawkins
- TJ Abrams
- Vernell Brown III (Signee)
- Naeshaun Montgomery (Signee)
- Muizz Tounkara (Signee)
- Alex Gonzalez*
- Jaden Edgecomb*
- Brian Green Jr.*
- Jackson Wade*
- DeBraun Hampton*
- David Schmidt*
Tight End (9)
- Arlis Boardingham
- Hayden Hansen
- Tony Livingston
- Gavin Hill
- Amir Jackson
- Micah Jones (Signee)
- Caleb Rillos*
- Scott Isacks*
- Dawson Johnson*
Offensive Line (21)
- Austin Barber
- Damieon George Jr.
- Devon Manuel
- Jake Slaughter
- Kamryn Waites
- Knijeah Harris
- Caden Jones
- Roderick Kearney
- Bryce Lovett
- Marcus Mascoll
- Noel Portnjagin
- Enoch Wangoy
- Fletcher Westphal
- Jason Zandamela
- Tavaris Dice (Signee)
- Jahari Medlock (Signee)
- Daniel Pierre Louis (Signee)
- Bryan Rosenberg*
- Mark Faircloth*
- Chase Stevens*
- Conner Homa*
Defense (51 total, 38 on scholarship)
*Denotes walk-on.
EDGE (10)
- George Gumbs Jr.
- Tyreak Sapp
- Jack Pyburn
- Kamran James
- TJ Searcy
- LJ McCray
- Jayden Woods (Signee)
- Layne Swafford*
- Titus Bullard*
- Charles Emmanuel III*
Defensive Line (12)
- Caleb Banks
- Brien Taylor Jr.
- Jamari Lyons
- Michai Boireau
- D'Antre Robinson
- Joseph Mbatchou (Signee)
- Jeramiah McCloud (Signee)
- Stephon Shivers (Signee)
- Jalen Wiggins (Signee)
- Nicolas Flynn*
- Tarvorise Brown*
- Sebastian Scott*
Linebacker (10)
- Shemar James
- Deuce Spurlock II
- Grayson Howard
- Jaden Robinson
- Aaron Chiles
- Myles Graham
- Ty Jackson (Signee)
- Myles Johnson (Signee)
- Matthew Kade*
- Jake Xeller*
Defensive Back (19)
- Asa Turner (Potential medical redshirt)
- Devin Moore
- Jordan Castell
- Sharif Denson
- Dijon Johnson
- Bryce Thornton
- Aaron Gates
- Josiah Davis
- Teddy Foster
- Greg Smith III
- Jameer Grimsley
- Ben Hanks Jr. (Signee)
- Lagonza Hayward (Signee)
- Hylton Stubbs (Signee)
- Cahron Rackley*
- Alfonso Allen Jr.*
- Javion Toombs*
- Cormani McClain*
- Brayden Slade*
Special Teams (10 total, four on scholarship)
Long Snapper (3)
- Rocco Underwood
- Mack Mulhern* (Signee)
- Gannon Burt*
Punter (2)
- Hayden Craig (Signee)
- Nicholas Ingles*
Kicker (5)
- Trey Smack
- Evan Noel (Signee)
- Ricky Abood II*
- Hunter Smith*
- Brandon Rabasco*