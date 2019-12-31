Tuesday's Take: Florida was the Best Non-Playoff Team of 2019

Editor’s note: “Tuesday’s Take” is Sports Illustrated - GatorMaven author Graham Marsh’s weekly column.

As I sit here in the Hard Rock Stadium press box, wrapping up my first season of covering Florida football, something dawned on me.

I was in the middle of writing a piece about how coach Dan Mullen has transformed the Gators. While listening to his quotes we had just collected from the press conference, he brought up an interesting point that I had not thought about.

All of the college football playoff teams this season were in New Year's Six Bowls last season. Mullen was making a point that becoming a title-contender is a process, teams rarely come out of nowhere and seriously compete at the top level.

So it got me wondering. What about the teams that are not in the playoff?

And I don't just mean any team. I mean the ones that are right on the edge of that four-team club, but for whatever reason didn't earn a spot in this year's tournament. To argue my point in the title that brought you to this column, we need to acknowledge who these teams are first so I can tell you why the Gators are superior.

The other top-10, non-playoff teams besides Florida: Georgia, Baylor, Oregon, Alabama, and Auburn.

Baylor and Oregon I think are the worst two in that mix and yes, the conference they play in is a huge reason. Unquestionably, you have to give the nod to a two-loss SEC team over a two-loss team in the Big 12 or the Pac 12. We have to acknowledge that of UF's two losses, one team in Georgia was a boneheaded South Carolina loss away from a playoff birth, and LSU is in the National Championship game.

Oregon's losses?

Auburn, who Florida beat. And Arizona State, who isn't ranked.

Baylor's losses?

Two to Oklahoma, who was obviously in the playoff. But where was the impressive win? Oklahoma State is the only ranked team the Bears beat all season and the Cowboys are barely in the poll at No. 25. There's not a win even close to Auburn.

My explanation for Auburn is obviously easy: Florida beat them, and by double digits.

But Alabama?

I am operating first under the idea that this game would be played right now, so Tua Tagovailoa would not suit up for the Crimson Tide. Also, not that this argument is exact in any way at all, but the transitive argument is there. Florida beat Auburn and Alabama did not. However, the much bigger deal here is that Alabama just did not have a very good year and showed weaknesses like the secondary that Florida's passing attack could exploit.

Now for the big one: Georgia.

Yes, I know UGA beat the Gators and certainly there is an argument for the 'Dawgs being better. But hear me out:

Jake Fromm played maybe his best game of the year against Florida. His QBR of 96.9 was the highest of any game this year. UF played arguably their worst game of the season, especially on defense, giving up eight of 12 third downs.

Watching the game, it felt like Georgia dominated all the way through. It felt like it was a 30-point blowout.

Yet, when the clock struck zero in Jacksonville, it was a one-score game.

And remember, the Gators were one stopped third down away from having a very real chance to claw back into that game. And now, let's look at the rest of the year.

Georgia lost to South Carolina at home, Florida beat South Carolina on the road. Florida lost to LSU by 14, Georgia lost to LSU by 27. Georgia beat Auburn by one score while Florida beat Auburn by two.

And I get that I am somewhat cherry-picking these numbers, not everything helps Florida's argument. But the progress over the last three years is there. With every passing year, more of these arguments go in Florida's favor instead of Georgia's.

And for the second year in a row, Florida could possibly end the year ranked ahead of Georgia. If that were to happen, UF would probably finish the year ranked No. 5.