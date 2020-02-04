Tuesday's Take: National Signing Day Can Right The Wrongs Of Early Signing Day

Three names can erase a narrative for Florida coach Dan Mullen.

At the end of early signing day on Dec. 18, Mullen's class was strong. It was top-10 strong, and still is.

It signed guys like Gervon Dexter and Derek Wingo to beef up the front-seven. It signed the future of the quarterback room in Anthony Richardson and future offensive line anchors Joshua Braun and Issiah Walker.

But Florida fans were still left wanting more. They weren't wanting more because they weren't satisfied with these guys in the class. They weren't disappointed.

They were wanting more because of the potential that ESD had.

It was more about where the Gators could have been at the end of that day in December. UF had hats on the table for wide receiver Sam Brown, running back E.J. Smith and defensive linemen Tim Smith and Donell Harris.

None of them chose Florida.

Smith maintained a commitment to Alabama, so his decision didn’t hurt as much. But the rest? At the time is felt like UF had a genuine shot for all three of those guys and whiffed on all of them. It especially stung Gator fans when the final decision of that day, Harris, showed up to his commitment table sporting a Florida hoodie, only to take it off and reveal his Texas A & M shirt while putting an Aggies hat on as well.

Harris's troll was the final cut to kill the hope a bleeding fan base. The hope to turn ESD into the day that Mullen finally put his recruiting hat into the ring with the Kirby Smarts and Nick Sabans of the world.

But Wednesday is National Signing Day, a few names can repair a ton of that damage in the heart of Gator faithful. Who are these brave prospects?

Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Ashaad Clayton, safety Avantae Williams, defensive end Princely Umanmielen, and athlete Dee Beckwith.

Now, Beckwith is in all likelihood headed to Tennessee, and Clayton is in all likelihood headed to Colorado, where he's currently committed.

Williams is probably headed to Gainesville, and would undoubtedly be the biggest disappointment of the day if he were to chose Miami instead of the Gators.

Gibbs and Umanmielen are the other two to focus on.

Gibbs visited Florida in mid January. Thought to be solid to his current commitment, Georgia Tech, the Gators still have a chance to land the Dalton, Georgia, prospect. His smooth running style and breakaway speed would be an unbelievable addition to a backfield losing senior standout Lamical Perine.

Umanmielen will decide between Florida and Baylor, and he would add to an already beastly class from defensive line coach David Turner. He could make this already-good class in the trenches a special one that completely takes over games in the future.

These are the types of gets that make fans forget. These are the types of gets that Mullen needs to erase the idea that he can't close on signing days. Regardless of how big of an impact each individual recruit that decides on ESD or NSD makes, there is something psychological to it.

It is just different to see somebody in real time pick a hat with your school's logo on it over somebody else than seeing a tweet. It builds excitement for everybody around the program. Heading into year three of his era, Mullen has given Gator fans plenty to be excited about anyway.

However, if there is anything so far to complain about, it has been recruiting.

Fair or not, he simply has not reeled in prospects to the level of the current programs you're constantly seeing the College Football Playoff.

That doesn't mean he is not recruiting well and that doesn't mean he will not make the playoff, but it does mean that putting more orange and blue hats on the heads of prospects on ESD and NSD will help, a lot.

Landing at least one of Williams, Gibbs, and/or Umanmielen are Florida’s best opportunity to get that help.