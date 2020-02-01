AllGators
Two Former Gators to Play in Super Bowl 54

Zach Goodall

Two former Florida Gators are set to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, in the 54th Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 P.M.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris both have an opportunity to secure a Super Bowl ring just a few years after finishing up their playing time in Gainesville. 

Robinson, who played for Florida from 2013-15 and was drafted by Kansas City in the fourth round in 2016, has served the Chiefs' quarterback phenom, Patrick Mahomes, as the team's No. 4 receiver. This season, Robinson posted 32 receptions, 449 yards, and four touchdowns in Kansas City's pass-heavy spread offense. 

Though Robinson had previously posted decent production, 2019 served as a breakout year for the former Gator. He started in a career-high 10 games while filling in for the injured Tyreek Hill, and made the most of his opportunities.

Harris (2014-17) has served as a rotational safety and special teamer for the 49ers over the past two seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing in 13 games and starting four for San Francisco in 2019, Harris tallied 34 tackles, three forced fumbles, and five defended passes.

Sunday marks the 23rd time, including eight of the last nine championships, that a former Florida player is guaranteed to be on the winning team of a Super Bowl.

In total, 58 former Gators have made 76 appearances in Super Bowl history, with a former Gator on the winning team 22 times.

