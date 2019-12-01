VIDEO: Mullen, Gators Players Make Case for New Year's Six Bowl

Sitting at 10-2 (6-2 SEC), with losses coming to the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the nation this year, Dan Mullen and his players feel they're owed a chance in the New Year's Six.

"We’ll find out where we go here hopefully in a couple weeks, right?" Mullen asked when he spoke to the media post-game."

"You get to say that, never know how that’s going to play out. Hopefully, we did enough to get a New Year’s Six Bowl, maybe even more. I saw, right, Baylor beat a 6-win team last week and jumped up 5 spots. We did the same thing today, pretty handily, so we’ll see how that is."

He followed that hint of shade towards FSU with a smirk, but Florida's case for a New Year's Six Bowl is no laughing matter.

"Just look how we started and look how we finished," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "We slipped up against two teams in the top 5. If we had a chance to play them again, I think we would come out on top."

Let's start by taking a look at the SEC. No. 5 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) falling to No. 15 Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC) - the same Auburn team that Florida beat in October - should lead to Florida being above the Crimson Tide in the rankings, from an objective perspective.

Then, you have No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, both standing at 10-2 and 7-2 in the Big 10. Wisconsin upset Minnesota by a score of 38-17. While Minnesota will fall, Wisconsin has two wins over top 10 opponents this year and another against a top 20 team.

No. 10 Michigan (9-3, 6-3 Big 10) will also fall after their loss to No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0 Big 10).

For Week 15, Wisconsin could very well jump Florida in the rankings. However, the Badgers are set to face Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship on Saturday. Assuming Ohio State remains undefeated, it'd be tough to see a three-loss Wisconsin team jump a two-loss Florida, considering the difficulty of Florida's two losses and the fact that Wisconsin lost to an unranked Illinois team.

Given all of these outside factors, Florida will move up in this week's rankings, but not to their final landing spot. The week after, however, Florida should see another jump so long as Ohio State wins the Big 10.

One way or another, Florida moving up in the rankings is inevitable, and strengthens their odds of a New Year's Six Bowl appearance for the second year in a row.

"We’ve put all our chips in the basket," said Gators defensive end Jonathan Greenard. "We did everything that we could do. No other team, injury bug caught us at the wrong time. They know what we can do when we're healthy. When we’re healthy, we can play against anybody in this country. I like us against everyone. And I’m standing on that."



