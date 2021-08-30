Watch: Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Makes NFL Debut With Falcons

The former Florida Gators tight end, Kyle Pitts, will have plenty to prove as he continues at the next level of football with the Atlanta Falcons.

Perhaps one of the best Florida Gators players in history, tight end Kyle Pitts made his NFL debut on Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when the team selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in April.

With not much to prove through the preseason, the Falcons held Pitts out of the first two of its contests, opting not to risk further injury to their prized possession. Pitts, however, would receive some work during the team's third contest against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, credited with one reception for 27 yards.

While that stat line isn't indicative of what he will ultimately do with the Falcons on a game-to-game basis this season, the reception featured plenty of blasts from the past for Gator nation as Pitts caught his first NFL reception from former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks.

The reception and ensuing yards-after-catch is something that Florida fans are all too familiar with as Pitts showed off his nimbleness and strength en route to a 27-yard gain. You can watch the reception here:

Pitts will no doubt be heavily involved in the Falcons' offense this year after the team traded long-time receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. While he hasn't played in a game with quarterback Matt Ryan as of yet, Pitts will be plenty ready when it comes to the regular-season opener.

Former Gators continue to have success in the NFL, and it is without a doubt that Pitts will be the next in the long line of Florida athletes to experience glory. For Florida this year, the program will need to work hard to replace his production though, there likely isn't a singular player who will be able to do so.

For the Gators, they'll rely on plenty of options this year on offense with a new signal-caller in Emory Jones at the helm. From Jacob Copeland to Xzavier Henderson, the Florida offensive arsenal won't be something to scoff at this year.

But, it will be Pitts who will continue to do the Gators justice at the next level, finally seeing action in the NFL, something that we will have to get used to for years to come.