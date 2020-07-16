AllGators
142 SI All-American Inaugural Candidates From the State of Florida

Zach Goodall

With 142 players on the list of candidates, the state of Florida, joined by Texas, tops the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American high school football team for 2020.

Florida sits atop the states with the most SI All-American candidates, just ahead of Texas (129). Georgia (84) is third, followed by California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

“Florida is especially known for producing skill-position players and this recruiting cycle is no exception -- particularly so when you look at the receivers. The quality of the receiving corps in Florida this year I truly believe could match up with the entire rest of the nation combined,” said SI director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the three Power 5 schools in Florida --- Florida State, Florida and Miami -- as their college choice, head to:

Specifically pertaining to the Florida Gators, you can identify key targets (*) and commits (**) in the list below. A total of 11 key Florida Gators targets and 11 commits hail from the Sunshine State.

For all of the 1,000-plus SIAA candidates, video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The Florida contenders, listed by city/town, are:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

Stricklin: Plenty of Reasons for Gators to Play FSU 'If at All Possible'

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Sticklin spoke candidly on the state of Florida Gators athletics on Tuesday.

Demetrius Harvey

Stricklin: No Conversations About Moving Florida-Georgia From Jacksonville

As it stands today, the annual Florida-Georgia game, if played, will be played in Jacksonville in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Florida Gators WR Dionte Marks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The rising redshirt freshmen will look to play elsewhere.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Assistant Jamar Chaney to Join Mississippi State Staff

Jamar Chaney will serve as an analyst for his alma mater.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Update COVID-19 Numbers, AD Scott Stricklin Tested Positive

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin updated the universities COVID-19 numbers among student-athletes and opened up on his recent positive test.

Zach Goodall

Unveiling the Sports Illustrated All-American Inaugural Candidates

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school's commits and top targets.

Staff

SI All-American Watch List: 18 Florida Gators Football Commits and 25 Key UF Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

The redshirt senior QB started 10 games last season, leading the team to an 8-2 record and a victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators CB Target Nathaniel Wiggins

Taking a look at the recruitment history and potential fit for Westlake (Ga.) cornerback and 2021 Florida Gators recruiting target Nathaniel Wiggins.

Zach Goodall

The Pros and Cons of a Potential Spring College Football Season

Taking a look at the pros and cons of moving the 2020 college football season to the spring of 2021

Brandon Carroll

