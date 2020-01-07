2020 OL Jovens Janvier Decommits from Florida

The Florida Gators have lost a commitment from 2020 offensive guard prospect Jovens Janvier.

"First and foremost I would like to thank god for making me the man I became," Janvier wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank the Florida coaching staff and fans but with that being said I would like to de-commit from the University of Florida. It's all love. I will be re-opening my recruitment."

The 6-3, 338 lb. interior offensive line prospect previously hinted that his recruitment wouldn't be all said and done by the early signing period, tweeting that he would not be signing on December 18th. This was shortly after top offensive line prospect Joshua Braun's flip from Georgia to Florida.

Janvier, who hails from Miami Christian School (Miami, FL), was previously committed to Louisville before pledging to the Gators, so expect them to be in the mix for his services.

The guard prospect spoke with SI All-American director John Garcia Jr. about the schools that have come in contact with him after the early signing period concluded.

"Some schools have tried to come in like Baylor, FAU, Alabama State and Georgia," Janvier said. "FAU said I have the offer and Baylor wants me to visit, so I'm going to try and take an official visit."

Regarding his de-commitment from Florida, Janvier told Garcia Jr. that the Gators' coaching staff has "kept it real".

"They're like family and tell me everything straight up," Janvier said.

The Gators prioritized rebuilding their offensive line in the 2020 class, and with four prospects signed in Braun, Issiah Walker, Richie Leonard IV, and Gerald Mincey, it appears that the room became too crowded for Janvier and he elected to look into other options.