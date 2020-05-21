2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DB Clinton Burton Jr.

Clinton Burton Jr., Defensive Back

School: St. Frances Academy

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 14 CB, No. 8 overall (Maryland), No. 180 overall (national)

Recruitment History:

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, defensive back Clinton Burton Jr. had his fair share of fireworks occur on the recruiting trail early on.

Receiving a Division-I offer before ever stepping onto the varsity field, Burton was quickly thrust into the spotlight to perform well at the high school level.

Kicking off a list of offers that now reads 19 schools long, Burton was extended an offer from Appalachian State in 2017. Playing out his first season of high school, Burton would show enough to have power five schools begin to get involved.

Exactly one year later, he would receive his second D-I offer—first from a power five school—from the Duke Blue Devils, unleashing an overload of offers from big-time schools soon thereafter.

With notable interest from Virginia, Michigan, Penn State, Clemson, and Alabama—who was the first SEC school to provide him with an offer—, Burton announced his commitment to the University of Florida on September 2, 2019, just a four months after an unofficial visit to the campus.

Since committing, Alabama has been linked as the possible school that could pry Burton away from Dan Mullen and company if that is to happen.

However, attending Florida’s junior day in early March, Burton seemingly remains firm in his commitment to the Gators and stays as the lone defensive back commit for coach Torrian Gray in the 2021 recruiting cycle thus far.

Where He Fits:

Despite having no recorded stats throughout his high school career, Burton has been a consistent piece in the St. Frances Academy secondary since stepping onto the field.

With light feet that allow him to start and stop with ease, Burton uses fantastic football instincts and acceleration to make plays on the ball at a high frequency as a big play waiting to happen. Due to his ball-hawking tendencies and high football IQ, Burton can take chances in coverage that often results in him making a play on the ball.

Having seen time at wide receiver as well as cornerback, he has a knowledge of various route trees and the nuances of route running he could be up against. Having an inside track into the wide receiver world, Burton is able to mirror the footwork of opposing wideouts very nicely and dissect plays while they are happening.

Taking chances along with a slow rotation of his hips when a receiver attempts to take him deep at times could get him in trouble at times against more talented prospects, Burton’s recovery speed and overall athleticism allow him to take those chances and makeup ground if needed.

With loads of potential to be a strong force against both the pass and run, Burton provides the Gators with an added versatility to the defensive back corps—lightly resembling the skillset of Marco Wilson. Even as a junior in high school, Burton shows traits that fit the mold of a fast, physical, and aggressive defensive back who can play inside or outside of Todd Grantham’s blitz-heavy scheme.

With a willingness to crash down towards the line of scrimmage and reliability to be left alone in coverage at times, not only does he aid the Gators defense, the Gators defense aids him.

As of now, Burton looks to go into his senior season, continuing his play at a high level before ultimately moving to Florida to carry on the long-standing tradition of talented secondary play for the Gators.