2021 WR Trevonte Rucker Commits to Florida for a Second Time

Talented 2021 Vanguard High School (Ocala, FL) wide receiver Trevonte Rucker has now made another verbal commitment to the University of Florida. as he de-committed after being a pledge for seven months last May.

Still, Florida never gave up on their pursuit and still separated themselves from the multitude of other schools pushing for Rucker’s services, and he ended up finding his way back into the class.

When Rucker put out his top eight schools back in October, he included Florida, Florida State, South Florida, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Nebraska, Georgia. However, the Gators prevailed out of the list of schools.

Rucker decided to look elsewhere last May, which was a part of a string of 2021 de-commitments last off-season for the Gators. Several prospects, including Rucker and defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, have made their way back in the class, as Dan Mullen established the Gators were no fluke with an 11 win season and another New Year's Six Bowl win in 2019.

Keep in mind that Rucker is also teammates with high touted 2021 defensive end Bryce Langston and is also close with Florida 2020 WR commit Leonard Manuel, who played at Vanguard before transferring to Stranahan High School midway through his senior season.

Rucker is a standout receiver who will be the second WR that Florida has taken this cycle, the other being four star Daejon Reynolds, who is teammates with quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio at Grayson HS in Georgia.

The 5-11, 165 pound receiver is incredible with the ball in his hands, and is known for making plays in many different positions on offense.

The lanky, quick receiver is deadly when he plays outside, as many corners cannot cover his frame and speed. The Ocala receiver also has outstanding route running ability, as he is very polished for a high schooler, as his breaks are smooth and crisp to create enough space to get off the defender.

With Rucker back in the fold, this continues Florida’s good news regarding the 2021 class. Just on Monday, Rivals gave 2021 DE pledge Tyreak Sapp his 5th star after a solid camp performance in Miami this past weekend. Rucker was also a five star at one point, but has slipped to a four star in 247Sports composite rankings.

Florida continues to top the SEC in regards to 2021 recruiting, and it is looking quite promising that the Gators keep adding top talent to an already high-tier haul.