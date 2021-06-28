Top 2023 WR Brandon Inniss Finalizes Top 10, Gators Included

The Florida Gators would do well in securing one of the top receivers in next year's class, Brandon Inniss.

For the Florida Gators securing some of the best talents at the receiver position has always been a priority, especially under head coach Dan Mullen.

Yesterday, five-star receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla (American Heritage High School) Brandon Inniss released his top-10, the schools he will ultimately decide between when choosing his next program.

Among his top schools are Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and USC. Florida will have to battle between three other SEC schools in Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia for his services. The added benefit of having an in-state athlete will pay dividends for the Florida football program as well.

At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, Inniss presents an ideal build for the next level, with an innate ability to run precise routes. His skillset would pair nicely in head coach Dan Mullen's offense, capable of playing multiple roles within the team's scheme.

He unofficially visited Florida earlier in June, and initially received an offer from the program in 2019. Since then, he visited the program multiple times.

While he doesn't have any statistics for this most recent season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Enniss accounted for 27 receptions for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman receiver at American Heritage.

For Florida, acquiring Enniss would be one of its top priorities, especially cons9iodering he's thought to be the top receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 7 player nationally, according to 247Sports Composite.

