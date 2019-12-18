Defensive End Antwaun Powell Signs With Florida

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and line coach David Turner had a plan for the 2020 recruiting cycle and executed it: Find the twitchiest, longest athletes that they could to build a long-term foundation from Florida's pass rushing success in 2019.

With defensive end prospect Antwaun Powell of Indian River High School (Portsmouth, VA) now officially a Gator, after signing today, Grantham and Co. should feel pretty happy about the job they've done on the trail.

Powell, who stands at 6-3, 234 lbs., joins St. Thomas Aquinas product Derek Wingo as the edge rushers in Florida's 2020 signing class, giving the Gators another duo of explosive pass rushers to pair with true freshmen Khris Bogle and Mohamoud Diabate at the BUCK rush end position in Florida's defense. Oh, and don't forget about Georgia transfer Brenton Cox.

The edge rusher excels at bending around tackles and plays with wicked burst off of the line of scrimmage, a common trait among BUCK rush ends that Grantham has recruited to Florida. However, Powell has recently dealt with a string of injuries to his shoulder that have required multiple surgeries, per Blake Alderman of Swamp247. That will be something to monitor as Powell begins his career at UF.

You can welcome Antwaun Powell to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

