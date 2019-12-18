Defensive Tackle Lamar Goods Signs With Florida

It's safe to say: Florida is feeling pretty Goods about the future of its defensive line.

One of several interior defensive line commits made things officially official with Florida today: Defensive tackle Lamar Goods of St. Thomas More High School (Oakdale, CT) has signed with the Gators.

The 6-3, 310 lb. lineman committed to Florida in June, and remained faithful to his commitment until the end. 247Sports Composite Rankings view Goods as the No. 310 nationally ranked prospect in the class of 2020, and the No. 34 defensive tackle.

While his pad level as a pass rusher could use some improvement, Goods is a stout run defender and can do so at both nose tackle and 3-technique, which should lead to early-down work as he begins to see the field in his UF career. Goods has quick, strong hands to chop through blocks and long arms that he utilizes to win push-pull moves.

Goods also has a solid swim move in his arsenal when he's working from the outside, which could eventually open up pass rushing opportunities from the 3/5-technique positions across the Gators' defensive line. He has work to do, but there's a solid foundation in Goods' game that should lead to playing opportunities by the time he's a sophomore.

Defensive line coach David Turner has something special brewing with this defensive line class. Goods joins arguably Florida's best prospect in Gervon Dexter, as well as Jalen Lee and Johnnie Brown as interior defensive linemen in the Gators' 2020 haul.

You can welcome Goods to Florida by following him on Twitter here. Check out his film below.

