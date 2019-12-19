A key aspect of Florida's 2020 recruiting campaign was its need to rebuild the offensive line. So far, things are looking pretty good in that respect.

Offensive tackle prospect Issiah Walker of Norland High School (Miami, FL) has signed with the Gators. He is the last of Florida's early signings, as things stand.

Walker was named to the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team earlier this week, as well as fellow commit defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. The 6-4, 300 lb. offensive line prospect recently completed an interview with GatorMaven, detailing his strengths as a blocker and where he hopes to grow as a player at UF.

He continued to say that Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy loves the athleticism and bend to his game.

Hevesy's observation is correct: Walker as all get-out for his size, one that is an SEC-ready frame. In all honesty, Walker is some technique development away from taking over at one of Florida's tackle spots, as both positions have seen plenty of struggle as of late. Walker will have work to do at developing his pass set with improved footwork, but he's a finisher in the run game and has brought his hands along very well to beat rush moves.

You can welcome Issiah Walker to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and by checking out his film below.

