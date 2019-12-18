GatorMaven
Wide Receiver Jaquavion Fraziars Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

With four seniors on their way out of the Florida Gators' wide receiver room, coach Billy Gonzales needed to hit on some talent within the 2020 recruiting cycle at his position.

The addition of Jaquavion Fraziars was certainly a great start, and it's now official - Fraziars has signed his letter of intent to play for Florida.

Fraziars is a 6-4, 194 receiver prospect from Dunnellon High School (Dunnellon, FL), just about an hour south of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. He's been committed to Florida since December 1st of 2018, never backing off of his pledge. 

Given his frame, Fraziars is a natural contested-catch target and should thrive as a red zone receiver at the next level. Also, Fraziars is surprisingly nimble on his feet through contact, making him quite a threat to create yardage after the catch. He caught 12 touchdown passes in 2019, with only 31 receptions as a whole on the year.

While he's no killer athlete, with a 4.64 40 yard dash on record, Fraziars offers enough game-breaking potential as a boundary receiver to forget about his lack of blazing speed.

You can welcome Jaquavion Fraziars to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and by checking out his film below.

