Gators 2022 DB Target Devin Moore Commits to Notre Dame

The Florida Gators lost out yesterday on one of its top targets in 2022 defensive back Devin Moore, who has committed to Notre Dame.

The Florida Gators will miss out on at least one of its key targets for the 2022 recruiting class. Yesterday, safety Devin Moore out of Naples (Fla.) announced his intentions to commit to Notre Dame, electing not to play his collegiate days in Gainesville with the Gators.

"I'm so thankful God has put me in a position to further my athletic and academic career into a higher level. I want to thank my family for always believing in me and punishing me towards betterment in every aspect of life," Moore wrote on Twitter last night.

"Thank you to my coaches and teammates for helping me maximize my potential. To the colleges and coaches who gave me attention, support and an opportunity to live out a dream of mine, I'll always have the utmost respect for you and the universities you coach for.

"This has been a life-changing experience and a very difficult decision. With all that being said, I have decided to commit to the University of Notre Dame! Go Irish! Thank you Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman for this opportunity."

Moore was one of Florida's key targets and visited the program in early June during the end of the long-lasting dead period. He was able to visit the team, reuniting with one of his long-standing recruiters in Gators cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar.

Montinar had been developing a relationship with Moore since he was at USF and Georgia.

"It was a great visit. Oh, it was beautiful. I mean, just seeing everything again, seeing the coaches again," Moore said shortly following his visit. "Just kind of further developing that relationship with Coach Jules, you know, been developing that with him for a couple of years now since he been at USF and Georgia.

"That's my guy, I really mess with coach Jules. He actually came from my high school. So you know, we've got a very strong and great relationship."

For Florida, they'll move on to its other potential targets at the safety position. Thus far this year, the program has received commitments from two cornerbacks, including Julian Humphrey out of Clear Lake (Houston, Texas) and Jamarrien Burt out of Forest (Ocala, Fla).

The program has yet to land a safety, however, plenty will remain on its board moving forward. The program has been plenty active in its pursuit of recruits and will continue to be so as the summer continues forward.