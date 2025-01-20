Florida Earns Commit from Transfer QB Harrison Bailey
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Monday added to its transfer portal class by earning a commitment from veteran quarterback Harrison Bailey, who will likely become the immediate backup to rising sophomore DJ Lagway.
Bailey, who comes from Louisville, will have one year of eligibility remaining. UF officially announced his signing shortly after.
Depth issues in 2024 after injuries to Graham Mertz and Lagway left Florida with a glaring need at the backup quarterback spot for 2025. The Gators initially found an answer in Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdie, who has since departed from the program and signed with Wake Forest.
Bailey, who has spent time with Tennessee and UNLV before transferring to Louisville, was targeted quickly by Florida after Purdie's departure.
Florida reportedly scheduled a throwing session with the former four-star prospect before hosting Bailey on a visit over the weekend.
Bailey (6-5, 230 pounds) originally signed with Tennessee ahead of the 2020 season and spent two seasons with the Volunteers, throwing for 594 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions as a primary backup.
He would spend the 2022 season with UNLV, again as a backup, throwing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one interception before transferring to Louisville for the last two years. He threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Cardinals.
As a 2020 recruit, Bailey received a free year of eligibility for that season, and he earned a redshirt in 2021 after only making one appearance.
With Bailey's arrival, the Gators round out its scholarship quarterback room of Lagway, Bailey, 2025 high school signee Tramell Jones Jr. and 2024 fourth-stringer Clay Millen. Florida also returns Lagway's backup from last season in walk-on Aidan Warner.
Overall, Bailey is the program's fifth portal addition this offseason. Florida already welcomed punter Tommy Doman, receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, edge rusher Kofi Asare and corner Micheal Caraway Jr. to the team.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.