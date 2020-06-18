AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Linebacker Derek Wingo

Brandon Carroll

Derek Wingo, Linebacker

School: St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 5 OLB, No. 13 state (Fla.), No. 63 national

Recruitment History

Once upon a time of what seems like a long time ago, the heavily sought after linebacker prospect Derek Wingo was planning to take his talents to the Big Ten to play for James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions before a push by the University of Florida secured the flip.

Playing at one of the best prospect-producing schools in the nation—St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—Wingo received significant attention very early on with offers from power five schools coming in the early summer before his sophomore season.

After receiving an offer from Penn State in the summer going into that year, Wingo would seemingly put his recruitment to rest. Committing to Penn State on Christmas Day of 2018, the talented Florida native was planning to leave the state to continue his playing career up north.

However, leaving high school with 29 total offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, and Florida along with others, Wingo had a wide range of options to choose from.

With Florida making a hard push for the linebacker's talents in the summer of 2019—via linebackers coach Christian Robinson and co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales as his primary recruiters—Wingo would flip on his commitment from Penn State six months after announcing and commit to Florida on the same day.

Never looking back from that point forward, Wingo went on to play his final season of football as a future Gator and did his part in supporting others to take the three to four year trip to Gainesville with him.

Long-Term Projection and Outlook

Playing three seasons at the varsity level for St. Thomas Aquinas, the four-star linebacker brings an already experienced playmaker to the mix for the Gators defense. Standing at 6-2, 210 lbs., Wingo combines traits of size, athleticism, explosiveness off the line, and extreme physicality that earned him Gatorade Florida Player of the Year. 

Beginning his playing career at STA as a quarterback, the talented Gators signee made the jump to the defensive side of the ball with ease and never looked back. He quickly took on a starting role at linebacker as a junior before taking on roles as a jybrid defensive end during his senior year.

Statistically, in 2019, Wingo accounted for 52 tackles, 12 of which were for loss, 14 sacks, and two pass breakups, and in the process proved he could do more than just get after the quarterback.

Seeing most of his snaps from the defensive end spot in 2019—given his uncanny ability to get after the passer and disrupt running lanes with an incredible burst off the snap—Wingo's skill set makes him an intriguing addition for Todd Grantham's defensive scheme, but not as a defensive end given he is undersized for the position at the next level. 

Expressing fluid versatility as a pass rusher, run stopper, and coverage man, Wingo gives the Gators more options in play-calling defensively, the mantra of this Florida recruiting class.

With Wingo proving to have pass-rushing success in the past, his chances of seeing time early only increase in Grantham's scheme—especially on "Third and Grantham"—a term coined for blitzing on third-down situations that would conventionally be defended by dropping seven or eight players back into coverage. 

However, Wingo can do much more than getting after the quarterback and play run stop.

As previously mentioned, Wingo had two pass breakups during his senior season at STA. Given his muscular build mixed with sideline-to-sideline speed, clocking a 4.7 40-yard dash in early 2019, he is equipped with under-appreciated coverage skills.

Given his instinctive nature and athleticism, Wingo possesses the ability to go both toe-to-toe with tight ends physically and play in space against running backs due to his quick and twitchy movements. As a guy that plays with a high motor and relentless pursuit of the ball until the whistle is blown, Wingo brings the intensity play in and play out, an intensity that is contagious to his teammates.

On top of the attributes that make Wingo an outstanding football player, the Gators second-rated acquisition of the 2020 recruiting cycle also adds a natural-born leader to the list of desirable aspects of his game.

As Wingo took on an active leadership role for an STA team that stood atop the state to add yet another championship to the illustrious high school program's collection, he proved to encourage those around him through active communication at all points before, during and after STA's games.

Having the characteristics to lead, he becomes even more of a necessity, because talent is not the only thing that a team needs to reach the pinnacle of its sport.

After enrolling in June, Wingo projects to be a special teams ace for the Gators in year one and offers the potential to play early in his career provided Florida's shaky linebacker corps. Wingo and all other signees will have to undergo a unique transition period due to lost time this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he's the type of player that you'd bet on picking things up quickly.

When Wingo gets the system down and becomes comfortable enough to take the field, he projects to become a multi-year starter and one of the premier talents on Florida in due time.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

After two 10-plus-win seasons, the Gators are shooting for the stars in 2020, needing to reach the pinnacle of the SEC in Dan Mullen's third season.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators DT Brad Culpepper Nominated for College Football HOF

The Gators will be represented at least in the nomination rounds for the college football hall of fame.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Hoops to Face Penn State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

The Florida Gators will be one of eight teams to take part in the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational this winter.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: QB Anthony Richardson

Getting to know Florida Gators 2020 quarterback signee Anthony Richardson, taking a look at his recruitment history and long-term projection at Florida.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Cuts List, Sets Transfer Decision Date

After withdrawing from the NBA Draft and announcing his intention to transfer from Florida, point guard Andrew Nembhard has finalized his top schools and decision date,.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Addressed Team on Social Injustice

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wanted to keep discussions private, but ensured he spoke to the team regarding the latest social injustices seen throughout the United States.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Florida Gators Target WR Christian Leary Commits to Alabama

After a recruiting battle, the Alabama Crimson Tide were the eventual winners for 2021 ride receiver Christian Leary.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Growth and Development of QB Kyle Trask

Seeing the field for an extensive period of time last season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be fully prepared to start this upcoming season.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Back on Campus, Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Shows off New Gear

The Florida Gators football team returns to campus and freshman Princely Umanmielen showcases his experience on YouTube.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen, Florida Gators Preparing for 'Normal Regular Season'

The Florida Gators are planning for a "normal regular season" in 2020 with fall camp set to start August 7th, but are preparing to adjust accordingly.

Zach Goodall