Florida Gators in 2021 RB Jaylin White's Top Ten Schools

The Florida Gators find themselves in a second top ten schools list today, as 2021 running back Jaylin White from Dothan (Ala.). Earlier, Highland Spring (Va.) 2021 defensive end Kelvin Gilliam also included Florida in his top ten list earlier in the afternoon.

Florida joins Florida State, South Carolina, Louisville, Texas A & M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State, and Penn State.

White, 5-10.5, 185 lbs., is considered the No. 10 running back and No. 216 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite. After posting 900 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, White's recruitment began to blow up with offers from across the SEC and Power 5.

The Gators sent an offer White's way just last month on May 23rd.

An extremely elusive back, White can make defenders miss in the box and easily in the open field. Despite a smaller frame, White plays with great contact balance to pair with his elusiveness which makes him surprisingly tough to bring down. While he doesn't possess great top speed and will need to add weight at the next level before taking the field, White's dynamic cut moves make him a coveted prospect.

The Gators have been looking for running back talent dating back since the team signed running back Nay'Quan Wright in the 2019 signing class. While Florida has obtained the services of former Miami running back Lorenzo Lingard via the NCAA transfer portal in that timeframe, the team hasn't landed a running back coming out of high school for going on two years.

Could that change before the 2021 signing day? That has yet to be seen, but White is the only uncommitted 2021 running back to include Florida in his top schools recently so his recruitment will be worth monitoring.