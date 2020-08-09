AllGators
Gators 2021 Commit Tyreak Sapp, 7 Targets Named Top-50 Defenders by MaxPreps

Demetrius Harvey

While the Florida Gators have recently taken a couple of losses in the 2021 recruiting cycle, there are several targets - and one current commitment - that look to be some of the best defenders in the nation heading into their final prep season.

RELATED: Florida Gators Priority 2021 DL Target Leonard Taylor Commits to Miami

In a top-50 defenders list by MaxPreps, several Gators targets, including linebacker Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams (49), safeties Corey Collier (41) and Terrion Arnold (23), cornerback Jason Marshall (22), linebackers Smael Mondon (21) and Xavier Sorey (17), defensive tackle  Maason Smith (6) and one commit, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (19), are all listed among some of the top defenders in the nation.

The list includes all states that will currently be playing this season, according to MaxPreps. Several states have already decided that they will be foregoing this year's football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gators will be looking to add to their 2021 recruiting class, especially after losing out on Palmetto (Miami) defensive lineman Leonard Taylor last week. The program will need to continue to bolster their roster with young, ascending talent heading into the 2021 season and beyond. Their most-promising commit of the class thus far is Sapp.

Sapp, out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), originally committed to the Gators in 2018 and has yet to decommit.

He has, however, seemingly left his recruitment slightly open, revealing the top five teams that he would like to visit prior to signing his letter of intent - as long as the dead period is ever lifted. Nevertheless, Sapp showcases a unique strength and ability to play inside and outside of the defensive line.

At linebacker, the Gators have consistently targetted Williams of Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala), Mondon of Paulding County (Dallas, Ga) and Sorey of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla). Williams projects as a BUCK in Florida's scheme, with Mondon and Sorey able to play off-ball linebacker. All three players have become priority targets for the team and linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

In keeping up with the Gators' priorities, two defensive backs Collier and Marshall, both from Palmetto (Miami, Fla) are set to make their commitments known soon, with Collier having a set date of Aug. 10. Currently, the Gators have not landed a single Palmetto player for their 2021 recruiting class, but that could change quickly.

Arnold, out of John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) has received both a football and basketball offer from the Gators, however, he has taken his recruitment slowly and has yet to release an official commitment date. Arnold, who plays football and basketball, has shown interest in several teams, including the Gators, Alabama, LSU, and FSU.

Replacing the potential production lost from Taylor (Palmetto) will be tough, however, the Gators do have several defensive linemen on the docket. Smith, of Terrebonne (Houma, La), is still a target for the team, although his lean has been long thought to be projected to LSU.

The Gators have a lot of work to do. Targeting some of the best defenders in the nation is a good start, landing them is another question.

