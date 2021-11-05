Gators DL Target Places Florida Top 5, Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators will be in the running for one of the top remaining players in the 2022 recruiting class in defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings.

Florida Gators recruiting just got a bit more interesting as one of its targets for the class of 2022, defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings out of Clearwater Academy (Fla), has set his commitment date along with narrowing his top-teams list to just five.

This morning, Hastings narrowed his teams to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon. In October, Hastings appeared to be favoring the Crimson Tide among his list of suitors, telling SI All-American's John Garcia following his official visit to the campus.

Hasting will officially announce his commitment intentions on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. ET, on CBS Sports HQ from the Clearwater Academy campus.

"What I really like about Alabama is that they're winners and they want to be the best," he told Garcia.

"That's something I want to be as well. But when you meet them it's more of a family feel. From the outside looking in it's like, 'oh 'Bama, they're very serious and militant.' And they are very serious about the game, but it also has a family appeal."

For Florida, Hastings has been primarily recruited by defensive line coach David Turner. He spoke with both Turner and head coach Dan Mullen during his unofficial visit to the school in September for the team's matchup against the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman possesses the ability to play inside and out within Florida's scheme, but would likely become a team's pass rusher from the inside sooner than outside.

He's got long arms and the frame to put more muscle on within a college strength and conditioning program, allowing his program of choice to mold him into nearly whatever position they'd like.

For Florida, they'll need to make up some ground on the recruiting trail as they've lost a couple of commitments in just the past month alone. Adding a player like Hastings would go a long way in fixing just a bit of the negative stigmas surrounding the program and its efforts on the trail.

