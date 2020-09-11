Charles Montgomery Wants to Make an Early Impact for Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have received pledges from four wide receivers in the class of 2021. Each one presents a unique skill-set.

Charles Montgomery, of Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), is perhaps the most versatile of the crop. The 5-10, 185 lb. slot receiver has spent time out wide, at running back, and even quarterback as a Wildcat and pure passer in the past.

In three varsity seasons, two with Armwood and one with nearby-Bloomingdale, Montgomery has caught 68 passes for 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed for 1651 yards and 24 touchdowns on 237 attempts, completed 10-of-20 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, and returned 18 kicks for an average of 28.4 yards per return and a touchdown.

He's been working every day and focusing on the slot as of late, which is where he profiles as a true receiver at the next level, however he certainly can move around from that spot at Florida.

"[Florida wants] a guy they know they can put in the backfield, slot, even some Wildcat if they want," Montgomery told Sports Illustrated-AllGators in an interview on Tuesday. "You know, just move me around, I can be a threat anywhere on the field instead of just that one spot."

Florida currently has a player within their offense that offers similar versatility to what Montgomery has provided the Armwood offense, that being wide receiver Kadarius Toney. A high school quarterback known for his elusiveness, Toney converted to the slot in college and has made electric things happen for the Florida offense ever since.

In his three-year career with the Gators, Toney has caught 50 passes for 606 yards and two touchdowns, run the ball 47 times for 419 yards and a score, completed two-of-four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and returned eight kicks for an average of 21.1 yards per attempt. Toney averaged 9.4 yards per touch on 29 plays as a true freshman.

Montgomery has watched plenty of Toney's tape, and hopes to make a similar type of statement early on in his Gators' career.

"I want to make an impact. That's all I can say to that because he made an early impact, and that's what I'm trying to do," said Montgomery. "First day until the last day I'm there, I'm trying to make an impact somehow."

Montogmery also watches Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler to learn from their games.

"DeAndre Hopkins, because you know, his catching styles, routes, he's just smooth. People like K.J. Hamler, Kadarius Toney, like, those types of players are small, shifty, make-you-miss, or make one move and get out of there. That's what I'm tryna do, you know, hold myself up to it."

Montgomery was recruited to Florida by head coach Dan Mullen and wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales. Florida's offense, and the opportunities it presents to a prospect such as Montgomery, made his decision an easy one. However, that's not what sold him on becoming a Gator.

"They stayed true to their word," said Montgomery. "Everything they preach to their players currently, players before them, players next up, they always kept their word with them and that's what I respect about them. You know, not just as a coach but as a man, because they know how to hold up to their word."