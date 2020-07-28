AllGators
Florida Gators 2021 WR Commit Charles Montgomery's SI All-American Profile

Zach Goodall

One of four wide receiver commits in the Florida Gators current 2021 class, Charles Montgomery arguably offers more than any of his counterparts.

While he profiles and primarily lines up as a slot receiver for Armwood (Seffner, Fla.), Montgomery has played across the entire offense in his three-year high school career. Previously playing running back for Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla.), Montgomery stepped into a leadership position as a sophomore, taking snaps at quarterback after starter Lance Alderson suffered a broken foot, and helped lead the team to a playoff victory while taking snaps.

At Bloomingdale and Armwood, Montgomery has compiled 2,951 yards from scrimmage and a combined 35 rushing and receiving touchdowns. Also returning kicks, Montgomery averaged 28.4 yards and scored one touchdown on special teams for Armwood in 2019.

Montgomery's versatility compares favorably to how Florida uses wide receiver Kadarius Toney, which should open up opportunities for Montgomery early in his career as Toney is set to graduate after the 2020 season.

RELATED: 20 Florida Gators commits and 23 targets named to inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Below, you can find Montgomery's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Charles Montgomery

Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Committed to: Florida

Frame: Chiseled frame; looks like he’s already on a college roster. Stout upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Quickness in and out of breaks proves fantastic; first step acceleration proves elite. More quick than fast. Change of direction would be Montgomery’s biggest asset. Quick, compact strides symbolize Montgomery’s running style.

Instincts: Sets up double moves versus top cornerbacks really well. Good at keeping proper spacing while facing zone coverage; finds the vulnerable opening. Knows when to lower his shoulder to gain extra yards, or make a move to make a defender miss. Natural ball skills.

Polish: Montgomery is still more athlete than a wide receiver, but he’s learning quickly. Sometimes uses physical talent more than technique to disengage from defenders. Quick head fakes before making cuts during routes. Needs to learn nuances of hand placement and leverage to defeat press coverage.

Bottom Line: As a slot wide receiver or on the outside, Montgomery is ready for a power-five program. Natural strength and lateral quickness allow him to excel. His overall athleticism and natural feel for making defenders miss will make him a dangerous college wide receiver and potential return man.

