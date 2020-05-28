AllGators
2021 Florida Gators WR Target Christian Leary Delays Commitment

Zach Goodall

A speedy wide receiver target for the Florida Gators in the 2021 recruiting class, Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.) prospect Christian Leary has announced that he will be delaying his commitment until a later date via Twitter. 

Leary originally planned to announce his commitment on June 6th.

Commitments have been surging amidst the coronavirus pandemic, despite a lack of in-person visits due to a recruiting dead period that has just been extended through the end of July. However, Leary is one of several top prospects in the class to announce recently that they will be waiting to pledge until further down the line.

The Gators find themselves in the top six schools for Leary's services, along with Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Ohio State. 

The 5-9, 180 lb. speedster would be a welcome addition to Florida's class, pairing up with recently committed Armwood (Fla.) athlete Charles Montgomery, Vanguard (Fla.) receiver Trevonte Rucker, and Grayson (Ga.) receiver Daejon Reynolds. Leary has been clocked at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter. 

In 2019, Leary saw 56 carries for 528 yards and eight touchdowns, while hauling in 46 receptions for 1036 yards and eight touchdowns. His 22.5 yards per reception and 9.3 yards per rush are tremendous, and a testament to his speed and explosion.

it is unclear when Leary intends to commit at this time, as he did not announce a future commitment date. However, expect the Gators to continue pushing for Leary's services throughout the summer and fall should he remain on the market. The Gators coaching staff has been active in communicating with Leary for some time now.

