Florida Lands 2021 RB Brashard Smith From Miami Palmetto

Just when you thought the Gators couldn't get any more good news today, 2021 four-star running back Brashard Smith has now committed to the Gators.

Smith fits right into head coach Dan Mullen's scheme as an all-purpose back who can also contribute in the passing game. The 5-9, 177 lb. athlete visited the Gators last summer and was frequently staying in touch with the staff since the first day of September when coaches could first contact high school juniors.

Smith runs track and posted a 4.34 20-yard shuttle at last year's The Opening regional event.

The running back out of Miami Palmetto, who also has wide receiver experience, has been one of the top running back targets in the state for the 2021 class and allows Florida to get it's a foot in the door toward establishing a pipeline at one of the most talented high schools in all of South Florida.

Miami Palmetto has multiple high profile targets for the class of 2021, consisting of names such as Jason Marshall, Corey Collier Jr., and Leonard Taylor, among many others, who are all feeling good about the direction of the Florida program.

With many questions about running back recruiting for the 2020 class prior to Lorenzo Lingard's transfer from Miami, this provides some clarity regarding Mullen's plans of taking another running back in the current class. Smith is the only running back committed to Florida for 2021, but many believe Mullen would like to add one more by then.

Florida continues to hold the number one 2021 class in the SEC, which ranks fourth nationally approximately 11 months from the early signing period. If Florida can continue recruiting at a high level moving forward, there is reason to believe they could take back the SEC sooner rather than later.

You can check out Smith's film below.