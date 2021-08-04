2022 Gators QB Commit Nick Evers Set to Play in UA All-American Game

The Florida Gators will be represented in some way as 2022 quarterback commit Nick Evers is set to participate in the annual UA All-American Game

Expected to return in January of 2022 after being canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Under Armor All-American game is set to include at least one current Florida Gators commit in 2022 QB Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Tx.), who announced his official invite to the event on Tuesday.

The event will take place in Orlando (Fla.), and practices will be held a week prior at Disney Wide World of Sports.

Evers originally committed to the program on March 9. of this year and has since made several trips to the Florida campus, including an unofficial visit on June 1, and one official visit on June 4, prior to the dead period beginning. He also would participate in the program's Friday Night Lights event this past Friday.

Evers would become one of the first Florida commitments for the class of 2022, and has since been followed by several other commitments. Thus far, Florida has added a total of 11 commitments including Evers.

The rest of the commitments include running back Terrance Gibbs, receivers Isaiah Bond and Chandler Smith, tight end CJ Hawkins, offensive tackle Tony Livingston, edge rusher Francois Nolton Jr., linebacker Shamar James, cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Jamarrien Burt and kicker Trey Smack.

Here is SIAA's evaluation of Evers:

Evers is a smart, poised, savvy quarterback that is just scratching the surface of what he can be. At 6-3 and 190 pounds with plenty of room to fill out, Evers has the kind of body potential you want for a quarterback in the Dan Mullen offense.



Evers throws a gorgeous deep ball and his touch down the field is top-notch. The Flower Mound signal caller can ramp up the RPMs when he needs to, but what makes him so effective is his intelligence, which leads to him showing elite anticipation and timing, and his feel for when to throw it high, when to heat it up and when to throw the ball into open areas for his wideouts to run under the ball is special. Evers understanding of where to put the ball is as good as any quarterback in the class.



Evers is athletic enough to move the chains and do some of the run game that we saw from Kyle Trask at Florida, but he’s not a dynamic runner. He can throw relatively well on the run, but Evers is going to make his living sitting in the pocket, making great reads and picking defenses apart. If he adds more zip as he fills out he will have a shot to climb up this list even higher after the 2021 season.

