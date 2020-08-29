Gators DB Commit Dakota Mitchell Named a Top Defensive Fit in 2021

As Sports Illustrated All-American sorts out the 2021 recruiting class, having recently released top ten rankings at every position and the Preseason SI99 national rankings, the team of scouts is also handing out superlatives, releasing the best defensive fits of the class on Thursday.

"Fit can fall under many broad definitions in the projection business, but we’d like to see some sort of combination of similar precedent, evidence of scheme translation, ideal fit with a position coach and of course the physical build and ability to contend with college players sooner rather than later," Sports Illustrated All-American clarified of the exercise.

With that being said, SIAA included Gators 2021 nickel cornerback commit Dakota Mitchell as one of the best defensive fits in this cycle. Mitchell, the No. 8 nickel corner in his class according to SIAA, projects into Florida's STAR cornerback role and could compete for snaps rather immediately as the team has yet to find a full-time starter there.

Mitchell is tabbed as the No. 8 nickel projection by SI All-American and fits into what [defensive coordinator] Todd Grantham wants to do with the middle of his secondary quite well. The versatile defender is very comfortable inside the box and can be utilized as an additional blitzer as needed, something UF did well in 2019 in utilizing Trey Dean III, who notched two sacks and 3.5 more tackles for loss on the campaign. Seven Gator defensive backs registered stops behind the line of scrimmage last year, an area Mitchell is effective operating in. Against the pass, there are old school robber vibes from Mitchell when playing underneath, another concept Grantham can utilize to supplement his heavy man coverage, front-7 pressure system.

A twitchy athlete who likes to deliver a blow, Mitchell profiles well as an overhang defender who should heavily influence the run game from a secondary position as well as offer coverage in the flats and up the seams. Standing at 6-foot, 184 lbs., Mitchell already possesses a solid frame and should only continue to grow.

Since Grantham's arrival, the Gators have moved several players from different positions to fill in at STAR: Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, cornerbacks Trey Dean III and Marco Wilson, linebacker Amari Burney, and others. Over the 2020 and 2021 recruiting cycles, Grantham and his staff have identified two fits at nickel in Mitchell and 2020 signee Tre'Vez Johnson, who did play outside in high school but carries a skill-set that should translate inside rather perfectly.

In moving players from different, accustomed positions to STAR, the position has seen its ups and downs. With Mitchell and Johnson in the fold, more consistency, versatility, and production should be expected to come from the nickel cornerback.

Below, you can find the remainder of the nation's top defensive fits in the class of 2021.

CB Latrell McCutchin, committed to Oklahoma

Edge Elijah Jeudy, committed to Georgia

Edge Demeioun Robinson, committed to Maryland

Edge/DL Monkell Goodwine, committed to Alabama

Nickel CB Jordan Hancock, committed to Ohio State

LB Julien Simon, committed to USC

Rover Prince Kollie, committed to Notre Dame

Safety Kamren Kinchens, committed to Miami

LB Jamari Buddin, committed to Penn State