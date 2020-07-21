Gators 2022 Target Tyler Booker Talks Social Injustice, Coach Reactions

Video provided by Sports Illustrated Daily Cover.

It has been months now since the death and alleged murder of Minnesota man George Floyd in the hands of the police. This event, among many, sparked nation-wide protests and outrage, a demand for change, especially amongst young student-athletes.

That much still resonates with one of the top offensive line targets in the country, Tyler Booker, who recently spoke with Sports illustrated's Corey Parson, elaborating more with Chantel Jennings in SI's Daily Cover, sharing his personal experiences recently and his plans to continue the path to change, not just for right now, but forever.

The changes that make much of a difference, at least in regard to student-athletes, will come from the coaches of the programs who will be recruiting star players like Booker. As the weeks have progressed and the outcries have begun to die down, at least in very public-facing fashions, Booker is among the many black athletes taking notice.

RELATED: Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Addressed Team on Social Injustice

It is important for Booker and his teammates to hear coaches, recruiters and officials speak on subjects which may appear at first as uncomfortable, but the conversation is necessary, and something Booker would like to have more of, he told Parson.

"Some are talking about it and some aren't," Booker told Parson when asked if it is important for him to hear from them on the recruiting trail speaking of social injustice.

"I feel like those who aren't, are kind of educated, and honestly, I would like to talk about it. I feel like the conversations that I have had with coaches who have spoken about what's going on now are really beneficial for me because I get to see who they are as a person and really see how they feel about people of color."

Booker is currently being recruited by several Power 5 schools, including the Florida Gators, one of the team's top targets at offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class. Florida has had many coaches speak out in the name of social justice and change, including head coach Dan Mullen.

Other Gators coaches such as Track and Field coach Mike Holloway, released a powerful op-ed shortly following the recent events. All of this and the responses a school has could have a lasting impact on where Booker ultimately decides to spend his collegiate career.

University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs banned the historic "Gator Bait" chant from campus and during the band's game-day ritual, something he did as a reaction to racial undertones that the phrase historically possessed, he said. UF is also undergoing several changes and potential changes as addressed by Fuchs later on.

Many of those coaches do not exactly look like Booker, however, the conversations can be had between people of any color, and the responses the coaches have sent out have been something Booker wants to keep a note of.

Booker wants first and primarily to be viewed not just as an athlete but as a "man of color" as well.

"I'm not just there to play football, I'm there to develop as a man as a person and me being in touch with the community and helping improve the community whether that be I'm helping the youth, helping the elderly and What I'd like to do the most, help with the social injustice that goes on in America, I just want to make I just want to leave my mark on whatever university I go to."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Booker has not been able to see very many of the coaches currently recruiting him, at least not in person. This hurts, in his eyes, because the personal connections to really understand another human being comes from those in-person conversations, rather than simply social media quips or the standard Zoom conversation.

At his own school in IMG Academy, the Florida powerhouse has done a great job, Booker says at keeping the athletes on a schedule even though they have been away from the campus for months since schools began the march towards virtual learning. As for social injustice, he feels IMG could do a better job, however, he feels strongly that with his own leadership and the leadership of IMG head coach, Bobby Acosta, a change can be made.

In his conversation with Jennings and his head coach, Booker said, “I don’t want it to go away for now and have everyone forget about it; I want it to go away forever, so everyone can be seen as equals.”

Those same sentiments have been echoed not only by student-athletes but by many of the individuals affected by the injustices that have taken place throughout the United States.

It is clear that Black student-athletes are taking notice, and "mental notes", as Booker tells Jennings on how these programs address these issues, whether they are for public relations, late, or if they are very proactive like Indiana's Tom Allen who spoke on the issue via social media before any other coaches chose to do so just four days after Floyd's death.

For now, Booker will continue his path to one of the top programs in the country, whether it be at Florida or otherwise, as the number one offensive tackle in his class, he will have plenty of options, and there is no doubt he will continue his pledge to lead a path to change.

To read more on Booker's conversation with Jennings and Parson, make sure to check out the full and complete version of SI's Daily Cover here.