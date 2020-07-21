Florida Gators Commit Chief Borders Named to HS Butkus Award Watch List

The Florida Gators have several of their currently-enrolled players on various watch lists for prestigious awards, but one of their commits in the 2021 recruiting class leads an award watch list of his own.

Announced yesterday, 2021 recruit and Gators commit linebacker Chief Borders was named to the ever-important Butkus Award watch list, an award given annually to the top linebacker at various levels of play, including high school, college and the pros.

Current Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller was nominated for the collegiate version of the honor, along with 51 other linebackers in college football. The Gators have never had a linebacker win such an award.

Borders originally committed to the Gators in November of 2019 and has yet to relent from his commitment even while visiting Florida State and receiving an offer from Stanford, something he and his family were very excited to hear.

The SI All-American candidate looks to bring the prestige to Gainesville (Fla.), if he does end up signing the national letter of intent when its time to officially make his declaration on the college and program he wishes to learn and play the next three-four years at.

Last week, SI All-American evaluated over 1,000 recruits, including Borders. Below, you will find their final thoughts and bottom-line evaluation of the linebacker:

I don’t exactly know what he’s going to play at the next level, but Borders is going to do it well. At the very least, he’s shown the willingness to be a difference maker on your special teams units, and do so with immense effort and intensity.

Borders represents a very versatile chess piece player the Gators can use at the next level. Having a player with moldability is key when evaluating recruits, allowing them to be changed when needed.

While Borders is the only current commit on the Butkus Award watch list for high school athletes, there are several players the Gators are keeping a close eye on, still trying after their commitment, including linebackers Smael Mondon (Paulding County - Dallas, Ga.), Xavian Sorey (Graceville, Fla.) and Jeremiah Williams (Ramsay HS - Birmingham, Ala).

As the Gators' 2021 recruiting class continues to take shape, expect at least one of these linebackers to give serious consideration to Florida, perhaps committing. One of the players on the watch list, Williams, is currently making a commitment video and is expected to announce his intentions in the next few weeks. On his final six, Williams lists the Gators, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.

