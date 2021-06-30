2022 Florida Commit QB Nick Evers Set to Take Part in Elite 11 Finals

With 20 of the nation's top quarterbacks in the class of 2022 set to take part in the Elite 11 Finals, all eyes will be on Florida Gators commit QB Nick Evers.

For the second-straight year, the Florida Gators will be represented in the Elite 11 finals in some aspect as one of its quarterbacks commits for the upcoming recruiting class, Nick Evers will be competing in the event.

The event will take place from tonight, June 30 until July 3.

The Elite 11 finals competition brings together 20 of the nation's top signal-callers to Los Angeles to compete, getting guidance from former NFL quarterback and Elite 11 coach, Trent Dilfer.

This year's class will include multiple composite five-star recruits who are currently committed to their collegiate program, including Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Walker Howard (LSU), Ty Simpson (Alabama) and Conner Weigman (Texas A&M).

Along with those quarterbacks, the event will include Cade Klubnik (Clemson), AJ Duffy (FSU), Maalik Murphy (Texas), Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers), Drew Allar (Penn State), Jacurri Brown (Miami), Holden Geriner (Auburn), Devin Brown (USC), Tayven Jackson (Tennessee), Katin Houser (Michigan State), AJ Swann (Maryland), Zach Pyron (Baylor), Nate Johnson (Utah), Tevin Carter (undecided) and Luter Richesson (undecided).

For Florida fans, all eyes will be on Evers during the event. At 6-foot-3, 188 pounds the Flower Mound quarterback has been committed to Florida since March and recently took a visit to the campus to recruit fellow 2022 classmates and take part in the tours, coaching visits and more during his official visit.

Here is what SI All-American had to say about Evers and his placement at the Elite 11 Finals:

Although he was a bit of a late-riser in the 2022 recruiting class, Nick Evers heads to Elite 11 to prove that he belongs in the top group. A quick decision-maker in an option-based offense, Evers wastes little time finding a target and releases the ball with great velocity off of a three-quarters throwing motion. Evers can create zip on throws to all three levels of the field, and while we'd like to see him unlock greater velocity on deep passes, his power on short-to-intermediate throws and from the hash to the opposite sideline is immaculate. A one-year starter thus far, Evers completed 68% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

