What Are the Biggest Needs for the Florida Gators in 2022 Recruiting?

The Florida Gators will need to work quickly to secure players that fit their program in the 2022 recruiting class, especially at three position groups that have not benefited from an influx of talent.

The Florida Gators sought out and landed plenty of players to bolster its quickly-depleting secondary during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Marquee names such as Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr. headline the class for a position group that needs an influx of talent.

While certain position groups within the Florida program have benefitted greatly from additions via either recruiting or the transfer portal, such as tight end and running back, other positions have been largely avoided or are in need of a revamp.

As the 2022 recruiting cycle continues forward, Florida must nail at least three position groups, including offensive line, defensive line and linebacker.

Offensive Line

Florida has been desperate for help upfront for years now. While they've supplemented the interior of the offensive line via recruiting (Joshua Braun and Ethan White) and the transfer portal (Stewart Reese), they've lacked the same urgency at the tackle position.

Heading into 2021, Florida looks to deploy rising redshirt junior offensive tackle Richard Gouraige at left tackle with Jean Delance potentially returning to play the right side. While the two have some experience, particularly Delance, there is a question of talent on the right side of the line, and questions of inexperience on the left side of the line.

Florida hasn't done much to remedy the situation for when Delance inevitably leaves following his final year of eligibility, nor is the depth at the position worthwhile. In the 2021 recruiting class, the Gators will be bringing on three offensive linemen, two of which (guard Yousef Mugharbil and center Jake Slaughter) look to play on the interior and one (tackle Austin Barber) who was a late addition and will take work to make the leap from preps to the collegiate level.

Beyond this upcoming season, Florida will likely need to make wholesale changes at the tackle positions, especially as Gouriage looks to enter his redshirt senior season, if he is to come back for a fifth year, in 2022. The offensive line needs to be a top priority for head coach Dan Mullen if he wants the offense to continue to churn out yards as they did in 2020.

Florida has already begun doing so, however, with their top-target on the market in five-star tackle Tyler Booker out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla). If Florida is to land Booker, their issues will not be completely resolved, but Gators fans could go to bed a little easier.

Defensive Line

Florida will always be in search of defensive line talent as the scheme defensive coordinator Todd Grantham runs is dictated by the line's play. In 2020, the interior of the team's defensive line was beaten up and gashed far too often. The depth within the position group simply wasn't there to hold up.

While Florida did land former five-star defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, their reluctance to continue to develop him via playing time could come back to bite them as they look to depend on Dexter's presence inside more often in 2021.

Florida has already begun the influx of talent at defensive tackle by way of two graduate transfer players entering the program this fall. While the two additions will greatly help the depth at the position, the worry for Florida will be beyond this season alone.

Florida has often looked outside in when targeting big-time players, and that much could be seen via the 2021 recruiting class. The team's highest-rated defensive lineman is Jeremiah Williams, a weakside defensive end, who will likely evolve into a BUCK at Florida.

While pass-rush help is always a priority, the team's highest-rated interior lineman is Desmond Watson, who, while underrated, cannot be depended on completely alone with the amount of work that needs to be done in the coming years.

Look for Florida to continue to bolster the defensive line in 2022. They've already landed one defensive line commit in Francois Nolton Jr., but it is not clear yet whether he will play as a linebacker or an edge player for the Gators moving forward.

Florida has several interior players already offered, but are most intrigued in Lakeland, Fla. product Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who has heard from the Gators plenty during his recruitment process.

Linebacker

The Gators have never shied away from recruiting incredibly athletic tweeners at the linebacker position. Predicated on speed, the Florida linebackers must be able to travel sideline-to-sideline in order to make a difference within the speedy SEC.

The group as a whole, however, has disappointed, although redshirt junior linebacker Ventrell Miller made up for a lot of the deficiencies at the position in 2020. Miller will likely be departing after the 2021 season, and there is not a clear-cut player who has shown to be able to assume the role as of yet.

While Florida has brought on a few players in recent years, namely rising sophomore linebacker Derek Wingo and rising redshirt sophomore Ty'Ron Hopper, the rest of the group leaves much to be desired, particularly inside. Florida has already lost one inside linebacker to the transfer portal in James Houston IV, and while the 2021 recruiting class will bring in Diwun Black, his role has not yet been solidified.

Florida attempted to work quickly in 2021 to secure some of the top-rated linebackers in the class, but they missed out on their prize in Xavian Sorey, who ultimately committed to hated-rival Georgia. Aside from Black and Chief Borders, Florida did very little during this cycle to bring in much-needed depth at the position.

While Florida hopes to field a better group of linebackers this year, the team will be banking on the development of young players at the position, and the rise of a couple of veterans, Amari Burney and Mohamoud Diabate, to make it over the hump.

Moving forward, Florida will need to secure talent at the position, particularly inside, and have already begun that process.

According to 247Sports, Florida is already a major target of interest for Unity Reed (Manassas, Va.) inside linebacker Shawn Murphy. Murphy is currently the No. 17 prospect in the nation, and the No. 1 player at his position. Florida would make up a lot of ground in 2022 if they were to land Murphy.