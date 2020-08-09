Reactions: Florida Gators Land Palmetto CB Jason Marshall Jr.

The Florida Gators received a major boost to their 2021 recruiting class today after landing a commitment from Palmetto (Miami) cornerback Jason Marshall.

Florida has been working on landing at least a few of the "Palmetto 5", which includes Marshall, defensive linemen Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, Corey Collier and wide receiver Brashard Smith. Marshall has been one of the team's most-coveted of the five, offering the 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback in October of 2018, the first year of Dan Mullen's tenure with Florida.

Smith, Collins and Taylor are currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes with Marshall now landing with the Gators. UF is also in the mix to land Collier who is set to make his commitment tomorrow, deciding between LSU, Florida and Miami. Like Marshall, we are projecting Collier to commit to the Gators.

With Marshall's commitment, the Gators have now landed three other defensive backs, including Gaither (Tampa, Fla) cornerback Jordan Young, Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa) safety Donovan McMillion and Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla) Dakota Mitchell.

While IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla) cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson was set to be a part of the 2021 recruiting class, he recently announced his decision to re-classify to the 2020 recruiting class, making his way onto campus sometime this month.

With such a big-time commitment, many players, coaches, future teammates and classmates have shared their excitement and reactions on social media:

Coaches:

Gators head coach Dan Mullen excited to land SIAA All-American Candidate Jason Marshall.

Gators assistant director of player personnel Coach Hova provides an update:

Gators tight ends coach Tim Brewster is one of the team's top recruiters:

Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson is another top recruiter:

Gators quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson looks happy:

Players:

Gators commit, Kamar Wilcoxson recently re-classified to the 2020 recruiting class:

Another Gators commit, safety Dakota Mitchell shares his excitement:

Current Gators signee, freshman WR Jaquavion Fraziars offers a warm welcome to future teammate:

Commit safety Donovan McMillion offers welcome as well:

Gators target safety Terrion Arnold was intrigued, he's yet to announce where he will be going:

Gators 2021 commit, quarterback Carlos Del-Rio shares his excitement:

Linebacker commit Diwun Black offers his reaction:

Former Gators CB, CJ Henderson, now with the Jaguars shares his excitement: