Florida Gators 2021 TE Commit Gage Wilcox's SI All-American Profile

One of two tight ends to commit to Florida in the class of 2021, Jefferson's (Tampa, Fla.) Gage Wilcox presents the mold of a modern-era tight end that fits head coach Dan Mullen's spread offense like a glove.

Wilcox is a long, uber-athletic tight end who provides a dynamic receiving threat and thrives in the redzone. Wilcox has shown poise as a space blocker and his frame suggests he can take on an in-line role with continued added strength, however, Mullen and tight ends coach Tim Brewster could have a potential heir to Kyle Pitts in Wilcox, as he's the most natural pass-catching tight end that the team has signed recently.

Below, you can find Wilcox's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last week. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Gage Wilcox

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson

Committed to: Florida (2/28/2020)

Frame: Fairly tall. Cut up and lean frame; easily add another 15-20 pounds.

Athleticism: Quickness to be a possession wide receiver, yet athletic enough to be an in-line blocker or flex tight end. For the 2021 tight end class, some of the quickest feet. Really good forward lean; powerful stride. Speed is above average for a power five tight end.

Instincts: Has the ‘Florida football attitude’ college coaches covet. Plays with a defensive mentality. After the catch, spin moves and power running are both available. Stacks linebackers and safeties during jump ball situations.

Polish: Wilcox profiles as a natural tight end because he can catch, run, and block equally well. His quick hands, strength and overall athleticism allow him to make moves during his routes as well as after he receives the football that most tight ends simply cannot match.

Bottom Line: Wilcox is a dynamic playmaker in space at tight end. He’s the type of pure athlete that makes defenders miss like a wide receiver with the power to counter against bigger defenders. Also a willing blocker with plenty of room for development, his best football is well ahead but the floor is rock solid.