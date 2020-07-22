Florida Gators Will Be a Top Five School for Coveted 2022 DL

One of several coveted prospects from Westlake (Ga.) with significant interest in the Florida Gators, 2022 defensive lineman Horace Lockett is a young guy with plenty of time left in his recruitment process. He will be turning 18 just before his freshman season of college kicks off.

But at this point, he already knows the Gators will be a top school for his services.

"One of the schools I have been talking to is Florida, with [defensive line] coach [David] Turner," Lockett told Sports Illustrated - AllGators on Monday. "Me and him talk every week, we have a great relationship."

Florida sent an offer Lockett's way in January - he couldn't remember the date, but AllGators has confirmed his offer. As in-person recruiting is on hold amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Lockett is planning a road trip to visit Florida's campus with his family in the near future.

Hitting a growth spurt this offseason and now weighing in at 6-6.5, 305 lbs. - with room left to put on upper body bulk as he possesses great length -, Lockett has caught the attention of Power 5 schools across the nation such as Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan State, and others with his intangibles. Another university standing out early to Lockett is Oregon, which offered on May 6th.

"...coach Joe [Salave'a] from Oregon. We've been on a Zoom call, another great coach," Lockett continued. "What I like about both of these schools [Florida and Oregon] and both of the coaches I'm talking to, they don't just care about football. They think about after football, what you want to do with your life.

"So that's what I really look forward to, growing into a better man in life after football."

Oregon isn't on Lockett's shortlist of visits to come, considering it's a two-day drive from Atlanta to Eugene, but Auburn and a trip to the state of Michigan are on the docket. "I have family in Michigan," said Lockett, "so Michigan is definitely going to be one of the places I visit because I want to see where my family is from and the schools up there."

With unofficial visits lining up and plenty of time ahead, Lockett has yet to finalize any other aspect of his top five. Academics and an emphasis on life after football are key factors in schools making the list, and Florida and Oregon have sold Lockett in those respects.

Lockett will be taking on a more full-time role at three-technique defensive tackle for Westlake this year, along with some right tackle, should Georgia's high school season manage to kick off. Schools were allowed to begin wearing helmets in practice this week across the state.

On tape, Lockett is a disruptive and quick lineman for his size, who utilizes his lower body strength and arm length to defeat blocks. Lockett explodes off of the line of scrimmage, stacks and sheds well, and utilizes his size and motor overpower offensive linemen to clog rushing lanes and apply pressure on the quarterback.

"I just look at the offensive lineman's feet," Lockett described of his rushing style "If his feet are not how mine are, I'm quicker than him so I just like, cage-snatch and wipe him, get around him. If I'm at defensive tackle, it's just all about being physical on the inside. I just get physical with them and I know not too many people can stop a 6-6.5 player with long arms and great balance, so I just try to use that to my advantage."

Despite an unusual offseason given the affects the coronavirus has had on football, Lockett is dedicated to taking advantage of his growth spurt and continuing to get stronger as he prepares for college football, and of course his remaining two years of high school.

Provided his size and growing experience, Westlake will be able to play Lockett inside and out based on their defensive personnel packages. Along with his imposing frame and impressive game tape for such a young prospect, this versatility should only further establish Lockett as a national prospect.

"I'm fast enough to play defensive end and defensive tackle, but the most I need to get my strength up is my arms," said Lockett. "My legs are the strongest aspect of my body, I work on my legs all the time, I'm back-squatting around 500 lbs., but my arms, they're long enough but they're not strong enough. So I just need to develop my arms.

"I'm already physical, but if I get strength on that with my arm length, it's going to be a scary sight."