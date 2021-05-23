Gators Land Transfer DB Jadarrius Perkins

The recruiting process for defensive back Jadarrius Perkins has been hectic, to say the least. The hope now is that the process has officially come to an end.

Perkins committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday evening after entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 29, which was nearly three months after signing with the Missouri Tigers as a junior college football prospect.

Perkins never shared a reason for leaving Missouri after reportedly earning reps with the Tigers' first-team defense in spring camp. Perkins will enroll at Florida as a junior.

Before pledging to Missouri, Perkins established himself as one of the top JUCO prospects in the nation at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, playing alongside now-UF linebacker Diwun Black who joined the Gators as a member of the 2021 signing class. In 14 games with the Bulldogs, Perkins recorded 32 total tackles, one interception, five defended passes, and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back was not highly recruited out of high school, having been committed to Southern Mississippi up until the 2018 early signing period before taking the JUCO route. Perkins went on to emerge as a national recruit during his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Florida was one of many Power 5 programs to offer Perkins in the summer of 2020 after his first season of college ball, however, Perkins would originally commit to Oregon before signing with Missouri this past February. Florida recently offered Perkins as a transfer portal prospect on May 10.

Perkins has experience playing both outside and nickel cornerback, making a versatile option for Florida to play throughout its young secondary. Perkins is likely to compete with junior Jaydon Hill to start opposite of All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2021, but could also push sophomore Tre'Vez Johnson for a role at STAR nickel corner.

You can watch Perkins' highlights from Mississippi Gulf Coast here.

