A Top Florida Gators Commit Pushes Back Signing

One of Florida's highest-rated commits in the 2021 class has pushed back his signing date.

Despite originally announcing his intentions to put pen-to-paper with the Florida Gators during the early signing period, Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.) edge rusher Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning that he will not sign on Wednesday at 11 AM central time after all.

"I’ll be signing in February to make sure I’m making the right decision," Williams said in his tweet.

Williams, the No. 7 defensive end and No. 54 overall prospect in the class of 2021 according to Sports Illustrated All-American, originally committed to Florida on Oct. 26 over Auburn. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher is the second-highest rated commit in Florida's 2021 class by SI All-American, behind cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (No. 1 cornerback, No. 14 overall).

Following Florida's crushing, all but College Football Playoff hope-ending loss to the LSU Tigers, momentum entering the signing period has certainly screeched to a halt. Pair that with Auburn firing head coach Gus Malzahn and Tigers' interim HC/defensive coordinator Kevin Steele reportedly emerging as a serious candidate to replace Malzahn, and it makes sense why Williams would want to weigh his options.

Williams is admittedly close with Steele and Auburn's defensive coaching staff, and grew up a Tigers fan. Should Steele earn the head coaching role moving forward, the Tigers could emerge as a threat to Williams' UF commitment.

As things stand though, at least publicly, Williams remains committed to Florida and a member of its 2021 class. That won't become official, however, until 'Scooby' signs his letter of intent, and it appears he's not going to rush that.