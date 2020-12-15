Gators Commit Jeremiah Williams Reaffirms Early Signing

After causing quite the stir in the middle of the night entering Tuesday, suggesting that he would be postponing his signing until February, Florida Gators 2021 edge rusher commit Jeremiah Williams (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.) has confirmed that he will be signing his national letter of intent during the early signing period on Wednesday.

"After long talks [I know] where home is," said Williams. "Signing tomorrow @ 11 !!" With a Gator emoji added at the end, barring another twist, Williams appears to be Florida-bound after all.

Williams is considered the No. 7 defensive end and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated All-American, making him Florida's second highest-rated commit behind Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (No. 1 cornerback, No. 14 overall).

Below, you can find a snippet of Williams' SI All-American scouting report.