Florida Gators Commit Jeremiah Williams Reaffirms Early Signing
After causing quite the stir in the middle of the night entering Tuesday, suggesting that he would be postponing his signing until February, Florida Gators 2021 edge rusher commit Jeremiah Williams (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.) has confirmed that he will be signing his national letter of intent during the early signing period on Wednesday.
"After long talks [I know] where home is," said Williams. "Signing tomorrow @ 11 !!" With a Gator emoji added at the end, barring another twist, Williams appears to be Florida-bound after all.
Williams is considered the No. 7 defensive end and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated All-American, making him Florida's second highest-rated commit behind Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (No. 1 cornerback, No. 14 overall).
Below, you can find a snippet of Williams' SI All-American scouting report.
Athleticism: Solid all-around athlete who plays with strength and toughness. Comfortable setting edges versus reach and base blocks with 1 or 2-hand punch. Has good range and works to maintain outside leverage to reach ball-carriers playside. Solid first-step quickness as a pass-rusher. Flashes good ability to clear hips and flatten when cornering and has excellent closing quickness.
Bottom Line: Williams plays with very good effort, along with good awareness and space production. He can hold his own underneath in zone coverage concepts in the passing game and also has a varied pass-rush toolbox. He isn’t overly long or massive, yet he has enough strength and toughness to factor. Williams fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.