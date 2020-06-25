AllGators
Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 Cornerback Jordan Young

Donavon Keiser

Earlier this week, Florida added another target from their defensive back board, landing three-star defensive back Jordan Young. 

Young, who plays for Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, was the third commitment for the Gators last week as he joined safety Dakota Mitchell and cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson as the newest Gator commits for 2021. 

The three-star corner was brought aboard after the Gators tracked Young throughout his junior season after he was offered just over a year ago, in June of 2019. The talented defensive back was also offered by Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, but ultimately the Gators won out due to Young wanting to stay home and rep his favorite team since he was a kid.  

You can learn more about Young's recruitment to Florida by checking out his Sports Illustrated - AllGators recruit profile. Today, we'll be dissecting the skill-set Young brings to cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray's room and providing a scouting report based on Young's available game film.

Scouting Report

Size

Gray is known for going after bigger corners and Young fits the bill as he stands at 6-1, 185 pounds. Young has long arms which allows him to disrupt routes in press coverage and break up many passes that come his way. That length and the physicality that Young pairs with it also allows him to make plays in run support by shedding blocks quickly and consistently to get to the ball carrier. 

Physicality and strength

For a defensive back of his size, Young is powerful and can shake blocks to get to the ball carrier to make a play. As a cornerback, Young is tasked with pushing the ball carrier inside to the rest of his teammates, which he is able to carry out due to his strength to overpower wide receivers that are trying to block him. 

The lengthy cornerback is a willing tackler who hits hard and rarely misses a tackle. His physicality is put on display throughout his film, both on and off the ball. Young understands contain concepts, which are vital to playing cornerback at the next level especially considering the speed of players in the SEC. 

Coverage Skills

For a high school cornerback, Young's ability to play press against any receiver is admirable, to say the least. Young matched up with some of the best Tampa receivers, including 2021 five star WR Mario Williams, who Young trains with often. 

The Tampa native is polished in press and man coverage, which is one of many reasons coach Gray decided to give him the green light. Young has fluid hips, quick footwork, and a prompt release off of the line which allows him to man up with anyone. When the ball is in the air, Young is able to make a play with his 32.7 inch vertical. Due to the combination of his strength, physicality and quick feet, Young is able to jam opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage often. 

In a camp setting, Young won multiple reps over highly-rated 2021 WR Alabama commit Agiye Hall.

Final Thoughts

Young is a polished press corner who will compete for valuable minutes for the Gators within the next few years. The Tampa talent is able to play on the boundary and on the field side, but may fit better at the boundary at the next level due to his ability to stop the run and get off blocks with ease. 

With college coaching and competition running rampant in the cornerbacks room, Young presents a lot of press coverage upside and will be a fun player to watch develop.

