'Surprising Decisions' of 2021 Cycle Include Two Florida Gators Commits

The 2021 recruiting cycle has been one of, if not the wildest in history amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. With a moratorium in place for in-person recruiting since mid-March, FBS commitments have surged compared to the average at this time of year, with nearly 1,000 prospects committed to FBS programs in this class.

With so many commitments, and provided the nature of recruiting, we've certainly done a couple of double-takes as news has dropped throughout the cycle. Sports Illustrated All-American compiled its most surprising recruiting decisions to date this year, and it can safely be assumed another similar story will come around signing day.

Two Florida Gators commits can be found across the list of 11 total prospects, defensive backs Kamar Wilcoxson and Dakota Mitchell. The duo is joined by top cornerback and North Carolina commit Tony Grimes for his decision and reclassification, Centennial (Ca.) defensive end Korey Foreman for decommiting from Clemson to visit other schools, and others.

Kamar Wilcoxson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

An easy submission on the list, we think Wilcoxson has made the most verbal commitments in the class with four to date. Three of them have been in favor of the Florida Gators, where he recommitted in June most recently. Tennessee was the only other program to get him on the commitment list, where he was an immediately outspoken advocate for all things UT on the recruiting trail. But the surprise here came before he picked the Vols in April, as he was setting out to see places like Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia in planning official visits while being committed to Florida the second time. It was likely he'd take a closer look at each before a final decision but few thought it would result in two more verbal commitments elsewhere in as many months.

Dakota Mitchell, Winter Park (Fla.) High School