One of the wildest, most surprising recruitments of the 2021 cycle, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson appears to have shut things down after committing to the Florida Gators for the third time.

With that, the Gators are getting, arguably, one of the most versatile defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class.

Wilcoxson, having been recruited not only by defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but also cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, is likely to end up on the outside at Florida. Carrying the length that Gray covets, Wilcoxson has the physical profile to become a ball-hawk on the outside as he continues to add weight to his long frame.

Possessing great speed and range - backed up by a 4.49 40 yard dash - Wilcoxson projects well to safety, so much so that Sports Illustrated All-American made that projection in his SIAA Top 1000 scouting report. While it looks as though Wilcoxson will begin at cornerback, his versatility makes him a candidate to move around the secondary in a pinch and in different packages.

RELATED: 20 Florida Gators commits and 23 targets named to inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Below, you can find Wilcoxson's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: DB Kamar Wilcoxson

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to: Florida

Frame: The long-armed, long-legged and well-defined prospect D1 schools covet in the secondary. Room to add mass.



Athleticism: Wilcoxson’s second gear allows him to be a difference-maker. Short-space power to tackle, open-field speed to cover and hips to turn and run. Natural forward lean to his running style.

Instincts: As good as it gets for delivering a blow to dislodge the football from a wide receiver. After an interception, immediately turns into a running back and looks to score. Finds a way to recover fumbles, make timely hits and pick off passes. He’s a football player.

Polish: Reads quarterbacks’ eyes when playing free safety like he’s 30 years old. When the football first touches a wide receiver, that’s when Wilcoxson delivers a blow. Reads run and pass equally well.

Bottom Line: Wilcoxson could play cornerback or safety at the college level. With his speed and power, he’s adept at playing off the football and making game-changing plays. Wilcoxson’s athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield before all is said and done.