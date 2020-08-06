Elite 2021 DL Leonard Taylor Committing Today, Between Florida and Miami

At 1 P.M. today, perhaps the biggest domino in Florida Gators 2021 recruiting will fall when Miami Palmetto (Fla.) defensive tackle Leonard Taylor makes his college decision.

Taylor, 6-4, 255 lbs., will commit to either Florida or Miami today, his decision streamed live by CBS Sports HQ.

A consensus five-star prospect, Taylor has been one of if not Florida's biggest priorities in this year's cycle. Gators defensive line coach has done a stellar job restocking talent on his side of the trenches over the past year and a half, with three commits in the class and four enrollees from the 2020 class in Gervon Dexter, Princely Umanmielen, Jalen Lee, and Lamar Goods. However, Taylor would stand with Dexter on the pedestal as major pledges, standing above the rest as five-star talents.

As a junior, Taylor racked up 68 total tackles, 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and two interceptions for Palmetto.

Florida has been on Taylor's mind for some time. He first received an offer from the Gators on November 27, 2018, and has since visited Florida multiple times, most recently for UF's junior day event in March just days before a recruiting moratorium was put in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Gators were Taylor's final visit before the shutdown, being in Miami's backyard could have only helped the Hurricanes as they haved vied for Taylor's services. As of late, Taylor has appeared to trend Miami's way, as nine analysts for 247Sports, owned by CBS who will be streaming Taylor's pledge, have officially predicted that he will end up committing to Miami since July 26th.

But beyond predictions, Taylor offered his final commitment thoughts in an interview with David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel yesterday, sharing what he likes about both of his final options.

“Having a good connection with the D-line coach [Todd Stroud], [head coach] Manny Diaz. Talking to them, telling me what I’m going to play. I might be able to play as a freshman. Coach Stroud, he’s a great man. He looks out for me all the time. He’s real cool people. His energy, like if I were to go to UM, I would really enjoy him close to me.” - Taylor on Miami, via the Sun-Sentinel

“Every time I go up there, it feels like I’m already a player there. They treat me like a player there. [Defensive line coach David] Turner, [head coach] Dan Mullen, he’s cool people too. He makes sure I’m straight. They’re cool people. I got good relationships with all the coaches. They call and check up on me all the time.” - Taylor on Florida, via the Sun-Sentinel

Taylor has also made repeated note that he would like to play close enough to home that travel would not be a burden on his mother. While both schools offer that, Florida being a five-hour drive up the state turnpike from Palmetto High School, the University of Miami is only a 15-minute trek from Palmetto, with Hard Rock Stadium being just over 30 minutes away.

Despite Florida coveting Taylor, and several of his Palmetto teammates, throughout the entirety of the 2021 cycle, signs point to Miami having the edge over Florida in this race. Of course, anything could change, and should Taylor end up pledging to Miami, the Gators will have about six months to attempt to pry Taylor away from the Hurricanes before National Signing Day.

But for now, it appears Florida's recent recruiting momentum could be taking a pretty big hit this afternoon.