AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators CB Target Nathaniel Wiggins

Zach Goodall

Nathaniel Wiggins, Cornerback

School: Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 173 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star, No. 10 CB, No. 11 state (Ga.), No. 123 national

Recruitment History

Emerging as a national prospect in the offseason prior to his senior year, Westlake cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins now has the attention of top programs across the country while holding 32 offers. Florida sent an offer Wiggins' way in March of 2019, kicking off his recruitment while enrolled at Grady High School (Atlanta, Ga.).

At Grady, Wiggins split his time playing both cornerback and wide receiver, but plans to focus more at cornerback during his senior season at Westlake. Wiggins spoke with Sports Illustrated - AllGators on July 10th about his offseason training and recruitment, noting that Florida and LSU are the top schools in the running for his services. Oregon has made a strong push, but Wiggins would prefer to play a little closer to home than in the PNW.

"It was west coast at first, but I changed my mind because I ain't want to go that far," Wiggins told AllGators.

The Gators have already landed three cornerback commits in the class of 2021, but remain on the prowl as cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray - Wiggins' primary recruiter - and safeties coach Ron English look to load up in the secondary. Wiggins and Miami Palmetto (Fla.) cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. are at high on Florida's board, and while Wiggins had plenty of praise for LSU when speaking with AllGators, UF would likely find a way to take both cornerbacks should the two end up wanting to be Gators.

Wiggins plans to commit on his birthday, August 28th.

Where He Fits

A long, athletic cornerback prospect, Wiggins carries the flexibility to play both the field and the boundary at Florida should he end up in the class. His range could even allow him to play safety in a pinch, and experience and explosiveness at wide receiver could provide UF's coaching staff with some serious positional flexibility.

Wiggins uses his length to jam receivers at the line in press and play the ball in the air, which led to a productive junior season where he recorded five interceptions. While he has no posted times in the 40-yard dash or similar drills, Wiggins' speed is clear on tape as he glides across the field and in sync with his responsibility in man coverage. With the ball in his hands, Wiggins is explosive and elusive which has led to scores both offensively and defensively.

Although he prefers to press, Wiggins processes routes and plays quickly and moves with great reactionary speed to break plays up. He's especially fluid coming down against in-breaking routes and curls while playing off the ball, clicking-and-closing out of his backpedal and attacking the pass. This comparison comes purely from similar athletic traits and is not a projection, but Wiggins' skill-set and physique are similar to that of recent Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Wiggins will need to continue adding good weight to his long frame, which shouldn't be a huge issue but in order to maintain his speed and agility, the goal should be the 190-200 lb. range. Wiggins is physical as is, but his tackling will need to improve which should come with continued added strength.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Pros and Cons of a Potential Spring College Football Season

Taking a look at the pros and cons of moving the 2020 college football season to the spring of 2021

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Sankey: Time is 'Rapidly Slipping Away', Need Change in Public Health Trends

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently went on the Paul Finebaum show to address many growing concerns surrounding collegiate sports in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Florida Gators Add Former HC Paul Pasqualoni to Staff

The Florida Gators have made an off-field addition to their coaching staff.

Zach Goodall

2021 Safety, Florida Gators Target Donovan McMillon Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators target has officially set a date to announce his commitment, safety Donovan McMillion placed UF in his top five last month.

Zach Goodall

Highly Rated 2022 CB Jaheim Singletary Places Gators in Top 10

The Florida Gators can't get enough defensive backs it appears as yet another recruit thinks highly of the program, lists UF top 10.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee

Taking a look at the recruitment history of Gators 2020 signee defensive tackle Jalen Lee and his future outlook at Florida.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Compared to NFL Rising Star

As one of the best tight ends in the country, tight end Kyle Pitts has received plenty of attention this offseason, now compared to one of the best in the NFL.

Demetrius Harvey

LA Rams OC Heaps Praise for Former Florida Gators WR Van Jefferson

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell had nothing but praise to share for former Florida Gators and now-Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

Florida Gators an Early Favorite for 2023 CB, Brother of NFL 1st Round Pick

The Florida Gators find themselves in a good spot early on for the services of 2023 Westlake (Ga.) cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Cornerback Jahari Rogers

We take a look at one of the most physically-dominating cornerbacks in the Florida Gators' 2020 recruiting class, Jahari Rogers.

Demetrius Harvey