Highly Rated 2022 DE Cyrus Moss Places Gators Top 5

The Florida Gators are hot on the trail during the recruiting season, landing on yet another top-teams list.

The Florida Gators will be in tough competition for a highly rated 2022 defensive end during this year's recruiting cycle, placed in the top-teams list for Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss out of Las Vegas (NV).

A national recruit, Moss first received an offer to the University of Florida in May of 2020, introduced by former Florida assistant director of player personnel Jamar Chaney. Chaney is now at Mississippi State as a Senior Defensive Analyst (Linebackers and defensive line).

Along with Florida, Moss lists Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame and Arizona State University in his top-five teams list. The Gators are currently the only SEC team slated to be on Moss's radar as we head into the pivotal months of recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class.

The Gators have remained on Moss's trail, bringing him in for a virtual visit in June of last year. According to Gatorcountry.com, several coaches, including "most" of the defensive staff at the time participated in the virtual visit to welcome him along with head coach Dan Mullen and strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

“Overall I thought Florida’s staff was experienced and knowledgeable,” Moss said via GatorCountry on his interest in Florida. “I think they have a very well run program and they had lots of renovations in planning that should offer some good additions. The energy was also very high and all the guys were always pumped up and that comes from the coaches.”

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Moss is a blend of linebacker and defensive end, likely slated to play BUCK for the Florida defense and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham if he is to commit to the Gators. He certainly fits the mold, playing an on-ball linebacker role during his high school career.

The Gators are slated to host several players for official visits in June when the dead period is expected to be relaxed or expired for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. It is unclear whether or not Moss will be among those in attendance.