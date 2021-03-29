2022 Gators OL Target Aliou Bah Lists Florida in Top 6

The Florida Gators have found themselves in competition for yet another highly rated 2022 recruiting prospect in offensive lineman Aliou Bah.

The Florida Gators have been longing for offensive line help for quite some time as they have seen plenty of players move on to the next stages of their career. In 2022, the recruitment of those offensive linemen will be even more important.

Yesterday, their fortune might have taken a turn when IMG Academy offensive lineman Aliou Bah listed the team in his top six final teams in consideration for his services. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle listed the Gators along with Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M as the teams most apt for his services.

In September of last year, Bah had this to say to AllGators when recapping his official offer:

"It's the SEC," said Bah. "It's big-time football, you need big-time players, and of course, big, big players ... It'll most definitely come in the future, you know, getting closer and closer to the season, you want to see where you fit in with the team. I'm a versatile player, so I can see myself playing inside or outside."

"You might run a play at Florida that you might go run at the L.A. Rams, you know what I mean?" Bah asked. "You know, they're just versatile, running [an] NFL-type offense at the collegiate level, that's big time for sure."

The appeal of Florida is at an all-time high, particularly on offense as the team ended its 2020 campaign with one of the most impressive offenses in college football. They've been able to secure plenty of big-time commits in the past, and perhaps Bah will become the next to carry the mantle.