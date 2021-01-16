2022 Four-Star Quarterback Places Gators in Top 4

The Florida Gators are continuing to recruit quarterbacks of all shapes and sizes, this time landing on a top-four for four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Yesterday, the Florida Gators received good news as it pertains to its 2022 recruiting cycle. Four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol out of Hamilton (Chandler, Az.) has placed Florida in his top four prospective teams for his commitment at some point between now and the 2022 NSD.

The Gators land in the top four along with Florida State University, Rutgers University and Arizona State University. Gators head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have never shied away from recruiting out-of-state prospects, and it appears Marchiol is no different.

Florida appears to have been a late addition to Marchiol's list of prospective teams as the program wasn't listed in his early top 8 in Sept. 2020.

The Gators are no strangers to quarterbacks during their recruiting cycle. Just this year, Florida has brought in two quarterbacks, SIAA All-American quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson out of Cartersville (Cartersville, Ga.) and Jalen Kitna out of Burleson (Burleson, Tx.). Both quarterbacks, like Marchiol, are more of the pro-style quarterback mold, a contrast to a typical Mullen quarterback.

Though, some would give Del Rio-Wilson a hybrid role due to his mobility within the pocket.

Marchiol, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds is a rare left-handed quarterback with a quick release, able to go through his progressions with ease. While he still has plenty of work to do, he would fit well in a fast-paced Dan Mullen spread offense, especially within the SEC.

Florida will always continue to stock up on quarterbacks throughout recruiting cycles as plenty come and go, and it takes a long time to figure out which one will fit the best. Last season, Florida utilized redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask as its starter throughout the year. That turned out to be just fine of a move.

Moving forward, the Gators look sharp at the QB position, fielding redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones in 2021, while moving forward with rising-sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson beyond this year. Regardless, the Gators are happy to land on another prospect's top-teams list and look to continue to do so throughout the offseason.