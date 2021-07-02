Blue Chip 2023 ATH Makai Lemon Includes Gators In Top 7

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top seven for the second-ranked 2023 athlete in the nation Makai Lemon.

July 1 was a busy day in the college sports world, welcoming the name, image and likeness rule into effect that now allows athletes to profit off themselves for the first time.

Succeeding a hectic time for recruiting in June — given the 15-month long dead period coming to its end — July 1 continued the busy news cycle.

On Thursday, Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School 2023 athlete Makai Lemon released his top seven schools. Including the Gators alongside USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia Texas and Michigan, the highly regarded prospect eliminated over half of his 20 program offer sheet.

Offered by the Gators on May 4, Lemon skimmed over the fact Florida was late to his recruitment party compared to others by putting UF in his top seven.

Playing on both sides of the football, Lemon has a knack for making big-time plays, a reason for his composite ranking as the second overall athlete prospect in his class.

Whether it be on the offensive side of the football as a wide receiver, where he shoes elusiveness in the open field and the ability to work all three levels, or defensively at cornerback, where he thrives with instincts and physicality downhill, Lemon’s versatility presents intrigue for his usage at the collegiate level.

Standing at 6-foot, 180 pounds as a rising junior, Lemon already holds a favorable frame for his skillset.

Winning with his quick footwork and efficiently to change of direction, Lemon has had a productive start to his high school career as a freshman and sophomore, totaling over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns offensively as well as 40 total tackles, four pass breakups, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 16 career games.

Despite hailing from California, a state that Florida has had a little footprint in the Dan Mullen era, Lemon’s talent sends the Gators out west in an attempt to secure an impact player.

While it will be hard to lure him all the way across the nation to compete collegiately, avoiding being dropped as part of his first cut gives the staff a chance to make a concerted push for his services.