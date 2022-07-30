Amid his weekend visit to Florida, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean announced that he will make his college commitment at 2 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

Jean made the trek up to Gainesville for the Gators' Friday Night Lights event and Saturday recruiting cookout, opting to reunite with Florida's coaching staff over visit inquiries from Miami and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound South Florida product named the Gators his leader following his official UF visit at the end of June. At the time, he shared with AllGators that he intended to make his college decision during the 2022 season after visiting programs on gamedays.

"Florida is a place that's building," Jean said after his official visit. "I want to go to a school that's building, not a school [that] already just has a lot, you feel me? I want to help build and I want to become a legend, wherever I go."

Considering Jean's presence on campus this weekend and the sudden change in his commitment plans, it would appear that the Gators are in a great spot to add another playmaker to its 2023 wide receiver haul in Jean.

Should Jean choose Florida, he'll join Orlando (Fla.) Boone's Aidan Mizell, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither's Eugene Wilson III, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Creed Whittemore and Eustis (Fla.) High's Tyree Patterson as wide receivers pledged to UF in this cycle.

