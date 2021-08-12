WR Brandon Inniss Names Gators in Top 5; Sets Commitment Date

2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss includes the Gators in his top five and announces his commitment date.

Photo: Florida WRs coach Billy Gonzales; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators wide receiver corps has been a plentiful and productive unit in the past two seasons, sending off six wideouts to continue their playing career in the NFL.

As a result, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has garnered significant interest in his recruiting efforts for top wideouts at the high school ranks, something that continued Thursday afternoon.

American Heritage 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss has released his top five schools and commitment date via Twitter. Set to announce his commitment on August 22, 2021, Inniss narrowed down his lists of teams to choose from to include Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami and Oklahoma, eliminating 31 others in the process.

Holding one other wide receiver commit in Raymond Cottrell for the cycle, adding Inniss would put the Gators in a prominent spot to haul an elite pass catchers class.

Largely regarded as the top pass-catching prospect in 2023, Inniss pairs a promising 6-foot, 190-pound frame with a dangerous playmaking ability -- excelling as a route runner and shiftiness in the open field.

While the Gators sit in Inniss' top five, the odds for Florida to land the uber-talented in-state prospect are not in their favor. Instead, Inniss has been trending to join composite four-star skill position player and fellow Gators target Treyaun Webb in Norman (Okla.) for his collegiate career, giving Lincoln Riley and the Sooners another explosive weapon.

However, with his top list riddled with powerhouse programs that will continue to sell themselves in the next 10 days, Inniss' final decision is subject to change come August 22.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.