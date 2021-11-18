Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Peach State DB Christian Harrison Names Florida Gators to Top 3

    Christian Harrison names the Florida Gators to his top three schools alongside Nebraska and Tennessee.
    Author:

    Photo: Christian Harrison; Credit: Volunteer Country - SI

    The Florida Gators have landed in the top three for Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison.

    Hinting that his list of top teams was coming soon on multiple occasions via Twitter over the past week, Harrison released his top three schools on Wednesday evening.

    He named Florida alongside Tennessee and Nebraska as the ones vying for his services as the 2022 cycle nears its end.

    Formerly committed to Liberty, Harrison backed off his pledge in mid-October, when he was met with an influx of offers from Power 5 schools around the country.

    The Gators arrived at his recruitment party 10 days after his decommitment and have forged a strong bond with the cornerback prospect since. His primary recruiter has been Jules Montinar.

    "[Florida has] always been one of my dream schools," Harrison told AllGators.

    Read More

    Showcasing fluid hips and strong man-to-man skills in coverage, Harrison is an instinctual player in the Woodward secondary. he has been a crucial piece in the school's success in 2021, currently making a playoff push at 11-0 on the year.

    As the son of former NFL defensive back Rodney Harrison, who played for the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots, the 6-foot, 183-pound prospect has grown up around the game and learns under one of the sharpest minds to play defensive back of all time in his father.

    Despite the uncertain future of the Gators coaching staff, Harrison felt comfortable enough to include UF in his shortened list of schools he will continue his playing career.

    There is no set date for Harrison's official commitment, but there is a good chance he waits to see if there are any further changes to the Florida coaching staff before making his final decision. 

    However, he did tell Sports Illustrated All-American that if anything were to happen to the current staff, he would "still rock out with Florida."

    It won't be long before he's out of the dark, as the end of the 2021 regular season rapidly approaches and the Gators athletic associations leaders have their own decision to make.

    Early Signing Day is Dec. 15, 2021.

