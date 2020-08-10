AllGators
Reactions: Corey Collier Jr.'s Commitment to the Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have set social media ablaze following two major commitments in their 2021 class since late on Sunday, first securing the talents of consensus five-star cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. of Miami Palmetto (Fla.) and following that up with a commitment from Marshall's teammate, safety Corey Collier Jr., this afternoon.

Collier is a consensus four-star safety and joins Marshall on the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list, with the inaugural SI All-American team set to debut in December. The 6-2, 170 lbs. defensive back utilizes his length, range, and instincts to serve as a ballhawk for Palmetto and should be able to do the same for Florida, after intercepting four passes and defended 13 during his junior season. 

Joining Collier and Marshall in Florida's 2021 defensive-back haul are Gaither (Tampa, Fla) cornerback Jordan Young, Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa) safety Donovan McMillion and Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla) Dakota Mitchell. Fellow 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson is in the process of reclassifying and joining the Gators this year.

Following Florida's second big-time commitment in less than 24 hours, many players, coaches, future teammates and classmates have shared their excitement and reactions on social media:

Coaches:

Gators Tight Ends Coach and top recruiter, Tim Brewster is excited to land Collier:

Gators head coach Dan Mullen chimes in:

Assistant director of player personnel for the offense, coach Hova is pumped:

Gators quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson: "Back 2 back"

Gators linebackers coach, top recruiter Christian Robinson gives his take:

Gators safety coach, Ron English chimes in:

English adds that there may be room for one more ... perhaps Terrion Arnold?:

Defensive line recruiting coach Coop gives his take:

Players:

Fellow classmate, safety/DB Dakota Mitchell says it's great to be a Gator:

Another classmate, safety Donovan McMillion chimes in as well:

Gators commit, and soon-to-be signee CB Kamar Wilcoxson welcomes future teammate:

Top 2022 cornerback and Gators target Jaheim Singletary is keeping an eye out:

2021 commit, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds says more to come:

